Man charged with murder of older victim in Punggol

Blk 326A Sumang Walk. (SCREENSHOT: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A 43-year-old man was charged in the State Courts on Friday (16 July) over the alleged murder of an older man in Punggol.

Heng Boon Chai, a Singaporean, is said to have caused death to the victim, Kim Wee Ming, 46, along the sixth floor corridor at Block 326A Sumang Walk.

The prosecution applied for Heng to be remanded for psychiatric assessment at Changi Medical Complex. He will return to court on 6 August.

Both men are said to have known each other, although their relationship was not revealed in court documents.

The police were alerted to a stabbing case at about 3pm on Wednesday. When officers arrived at scene, they found Kim with multiple wounds lying motionless outside the unit. Kim was pronounced dead at scene.

If convicted of murder, Heng faces the death penalty.

