Man charged with murder of wife at Ang Mo Kio Street 23 flat

SINGAPORE — A 33-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (12 January) with the murder of his 30-year-old wife in Ang Mo Kio.

David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun, a Singaporean, was charged with the murder of Isabel Elizabeth Francis at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 23, at 7.37am on Tuesday.

Chow was charged by a field magistrate in a hospital on Wednesday. He is said to have caused the death of Francis but the charge sheet did not specify the method of murder. In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at the unit.

Upon arrival, police officers found the woman lying motionless inside the unit and she was pronounced dead at scene. Chow was conveyed to hospital with injuries and was arrested.

If convicted of murder, Chow faces the death penalty.

