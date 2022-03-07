Man charged over VTL bus ticket scam, more victims being traced

People wait to board a bus in Singapore on November 29, 2021, under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) for border-crossing passengers to Malaysia's southern state of Johor. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man was charged on Monday (7 March) for cheating a buyer over the sale of Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) bus tickets from Singapore to Malaysia.

Muhammad Solehudin Abu, 26, was handed one count of cheating a person via e-commerce platform Carousell.

He allegedly deceived the man into believing that he had a round trip VTL bus ticket from Singapore to Malaysia, on sale at $195. The man then transferred the amount to Solehudin’s account, according to Solehudin’s charge sheet.

The Singapore Police Force received a report about the alleged cheating on 19 February this year. Solehudin allegedly failed to deliver the tickets and became uncontactable after the incident.

Officers established the identity of the man through investigations and arrested him on 3 March. Preliminary investigations show that he is believed to be involved in several other cheating cases, the police said.

The matter was adjourned to trace two more alleged victims of the same scam. Solehudin’s case next be heard in court on 4 April.

The police reminded members of the public that VTL bus tickets can only be purchased from the appointed providers and that these tickets are non-transferable.

If convicted of cheating, Solehudin may be jailed up to 10 years, and fined.

