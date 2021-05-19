Man fined for spying on couple in sex act at Holland Village cafe toilet

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·2-min read
Holland Village (PHOTO: Google Maps Street View)
Holland Village (PHOTO: Google Maps Street View)

SINGAPORE — A man who spied on a couple engaging in a sex act in an outlet of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at Holland Village has been fined $6,500.  

Jotham Lee Jing, 37, had seen the couple entering a female toilet around midnight and followed them. His mobile phone was spotted by the 18-year-old female victim. 

Lee pleaded guilty on Tuesday (18 May) to one count voyeurism by intentionally observing the couple in a private act in the toilet cubicle. One count of criminal trespass was taken into consideration for his sentencing. 

The victim cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity. It is unclear if the couple are under any investigation.

On 28 August last year, Lee had gone to Holland Village at about 11 pm. At about 12.50am the next day, while sitting across the road, he saw a couple entering a female toilet at the The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet. 

He decided to follow them in as he wanted to peek at what they were doing, said the prosecution. 

Lee entered the cubicle next to where the couple were and knelt down on the floor to peek.

The victim was performing a sexual act on her boyfriend when she noticed Lee's handphone with its camera facing her from under the partition. She exited the cubicle and knocked on Lee's cubicle door. 

Lee decided to hide in the cubicle a while longer. When he opened the door of the cubicle to flee, the victim grabbed him by the back of his shirt. The couple asked to check Lee's phone but Lee refused. He eventually relented and handed over his phone, but the couple did not find any pictures or videos of themselves. 

As the victim still felt insecure, she asked Lee to reformat his phone and Lee agreed to do so. The victim's boyfriend called the police at about 1am, stating that a man had taken a video in the female toilet. 

The prosecution asked for a fine of $6,000 to $7,000, noting that there was a lack of evidence that a recording device had been used. 

For voyeurism, Lee could have been jailed up to two years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of the punishments.

