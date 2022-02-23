Man fished illegally, pushed enforcement officer who asked for his particulars

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·3-min read
Upper Seletar Reservoir (PHOTO: Google Street View)
Upper Seletar Reservoir (PHOTO: Google Street View)

SINGAPORE — When a man was caught fishing illegally at Upper Seletar Reservoir, he refused to hand over his personal particulars and tried to flee from an enforcement officer, but ended tumbling down a slope with the officer.

Chua Ci Jie, 29, then pushed the officer, who was trying to get to his feet. He tried to escape but was caught by the officer's colleagues.

On Wednesday (23 February), Chua was sentenced to 24 days' jail and a fine of $3,500.

Then a research officer with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), Chua had claimed trial to the offences of using criminal force on a public servant, and refusing to provide evidence of his identity as required by an authorised officer.

Chua was found guilty with bodyworn camera footage from the officer with the National Parks Board (NParks) capturing the exchange between the two men tendered in court.

Chua also pleaded guilty to the charges of illegal fishing and refusing to provide his personal particulars to the officer's colleagues.

On 30 November 2019, Chua was at Upper Seletar Reservoir fishing in a non-designated fishing spot. Chua was about 1km away from the nearest designated fishing spot and he had no approval to fish at where he was caught.

The officer spotted Chua and asked him for his particulars, but Chua refused to provide them, claiming he was “not willing” to give them, according to a transcript of the footage. The officer then gestured at a nearby hut for Chua to walk in that direction, but Chua walked in the opposite direction.

As Chua walked away, he said, “I have to decline, I got to go” and the officer responded, “No, no, no, you cannot go. Sir, you cannot go” but Chua insisted, “I'm sorry, I got to go.”

When Chua asked why he could not leave, the officer said, “I’m an officer from National Parks. We have a right to stop you." Chua replied, “I’m sorry about the offence, I got it but I got to go.”

At this point, the officer put out a hand to stop Chua, who told the officer not to touch him. As two of the officer’s colleagues approached, Chua decided to dash down a nearby slope in the vicinity of Mandai Road, Track 7. The officer reached out to hold the strap of Chua’s bag, causing both men to tumble down the slope.

The officer’s camera was dislodged by the movement. Chua then got to his feet and pushed the officer before making his escape. The officer fell back down on his buttocks.

About 200 metres away, Chua was caught by the officer’s colleagues. He initially refused to hand over his NRIC to the two officers, but eventually did so.

The officer who fell lodged a police report on 2 December 2019.

Chua was represented by lawyer Suang Wijaya, who said in mitigation that the officer had not pursued Chua, possibly because his colleagues were in pursuit.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Wong replied that the officer testified that he was unable to get up from the ground at that point.

District Judge Lim Wen Juin said that while the physical contact was fleeting, there had been a “substantial degree of defiance of lawful authority”, which made it more imperative to deter like-minded offenders.

DJ Lim noted that had Chua pleaded guilty, he would have been sentenced to about three weeks’ jail. Since Chua had claimed trial, DJ Lim increased the jail term to 24 days. DJ Lim also considered that Chua was previously involved in other illegal fishing incidents.

