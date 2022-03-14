Man imported airsoft gun without license, intended to ship to friend's house

Man in handcuffs. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man imported an airsoft gun into Singapore from a Malaysian supplier on e-commerce platform Shopee, intending to ship the weapon to an unsuspecting friend’s house.

On Monday (14 March), Jonathan Supramaniam, 30, was jailed for a week and fined $3,000 on one count of importing an arm into Singapore without a license, which he had pleaded guilty to.

Another two charges of a same nature - of importing into Singapore an airsoft pistol on 29 December 2020 and an airsoft gun on 18 November 2020 - were considered for his sentencing.

Supramaniam had been under investigation for the 2020 offences when he bought an airsoft gun for $364.90 on Shopee on 25 February last year. The item was to be shipped from a supplier in Malaysia to his friend’s house in Choa Chu Kang.

The friend was unaware that Supramaniam had used his address. Supramaniam intended to monitor the shipping status of the weapon online and contact his friend when the parcel arrived at its destination.

On 2 March 2021, an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officer who was inspecting incoming parcels through an X-Ray machine noticed a suspicious package. He opened the parcel and found the airsoft gun. He informed a fellow officer, who then contacted the Singapore Police Force Airport Police Division.

The item was seized and sent to the Force Armament Branch for testing. It was assessed to be an airsoft pistol in serviceable condition, capable of shooting 6mm plastic pellets at high velocity.

Supramaniam later admitted to importing the airsoft gun for his own personal collection, even though he was aware of the restrictions on importing arms into Singapore without a license.

For importing any gun without a license, Supramaniam could have been jailed up to three years, and/or fined up to $10,000.

