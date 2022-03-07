Man initially charged with attempted murder of NParks officer admits to lesser offence

The suspect allegedly fled on a bicycle before policemen arrived but he was arrested within 1.5 hours of the incident on 4 May, 2020. (PHOTOS: SPF)

SINGAPORE — A man originally charged with attempting to murder a National Parks Board (NParks) officer who caught him illegally plucking pandan leaves during the circuit breaker period without a mask has pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon instead.

After being told to wear a mask at Sungei Serangoon park connector, Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifi stabbed his bladed walking stick into the officer’s chest.

The men fell to the ground during the struggle, where Ahirrudin took a kerambit knife from a sole of his shoe and continued the attack.

The 38-year-old male victim, who cannot be named due to a court order, nearly had his thumb severed and could have died from a stab wound while he was carrying out safe distancing enforcement.

Ahirrudin pleaded guilty in the High Court on Monday (7 March) to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the officer, possessing an unlawful weapon, and failing to wear a mask in a public place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 62-year-old offender was originally charged with attempted murder in the State Courts days after the 4 May 2020 incident but his charge has since been downgraded.

On 4 May 2020, Ahirrudin went to Sungei Serangoon park connector to pick pandan leaves for cooking. At the time, Singapore was in a semi-lockdown called the circuit breaker due to the pandemic. Individuals were not permitted to leave their residences at the time, except for permitted purposes.

Before departing, Ahirrudin hid two kerambit knives under each of his shoe soles. Ahirrudin intended to use the knives with a 10cm blade each to cut the leaves. He did not wear a mask when he left his house.

Ahirrudin collected his bicycle from a void deck. He also took a wooden walking stick, which was about a metre long. The stick had a 20.8cm blade concealed with a wooden sheath and was secured with a black rubber stopper.

He cycled to the park connector where he cut a few leaves and placed them in his bicycle basket.

Story continues

The victim, along with a female colleague, arrived at the same area to install SafeEntry signs along the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector. They drove around in a buggy.

The victim spotted Ahirrudin and noticed he was not wearing a mask. He also saw the leaves in Ahirrudin’s bicycle and surmised that he had obtained it from a plot in the park connector.

The two officers stopped the buggy and the victim then asked Ahirrudin why he had cut the leaves, and if he had a mask. His female colleague helped to convey the questions in Malay. Ahirrudin responded by asking why he had to wear a mask and insisting that he was entitled to pick the leaves.

As the conversation continued, Ahirrudin grew more agitated. He insisted he did not want a mask and retrieved his walking stick.

The victim took a photo of Ahirrudin and asked for his particulars, which Ahirrudin refused to provide. The victim called the police and while awaiting the arrival of the authorities, he and his colleague tried to explain the importance of wearing a mask. Ahirrudin hurled profanities at them, spurring the victim to take a video of him for evidence.

Angered, Ahirrudin exposed the blade of his walking stick and stabbed the left side of the victim’s chest. The shocked victim tried to pull the blade out while his colleague screamed and tried to pull Ahirrudin away.

During the struggle, Ahirrudin and the victim fell onto a grass patch where Ahirrudin retrieved a kerambit knife from his shoe and attacked the victim. According to court documents, the victim’s left thumb was nearly severed in the struggle. Ahirrudin also bit the victim’s right hand.

With the intervention of a passerby and the colleague, the victim managed to gain freedom and flee. Ahirrudin stood up but did not pursue the victim. He headed home on his bicycle before hiding his walking stick in a concrete compartment.

Ahirrudin was arrested later that day and his weapons were seized.

Apart from multiple surgeries, the victim required prolonged therapy and rehabilitation for his hand injuries. As a result of the injury, his strength in his left hand is only 70 per cent of that of his right. He was given 89 days of medical leave.

Ahirrudin will be sentenced at a later date.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore