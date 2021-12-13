Man went to NTU hall to rifle through female shorts ‘to relieve stress’

Laundry in a washing machine. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Frustrated after an argument with his fiancee, a man rode his motorcycle to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) where he rifled through female clothing at a laundry room to relieve his stress.

When the owner of the laundry saw Poh Wee Lee, 33, going through her clothes, she called her friends and the police were eventually notified.

After Poh’s arrest, he was found with a video of another female student changing in a hostel room.

Poh pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism and trespass on Monday (13 December), with one count of possessing an obscene film to be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Wanted to look at 'colourful shorts'

On 9 October last year, after ending work at about 12.30am, Poh was feeling frustrated over an argument with his fiancee and wanted to take a breather. He rode his motorcycle to the university and walked towards one of its halls.

Some 15 minutes later, he reached the laundry room of a hall by walking up a grass slope. He slipped in through an open door, even though he knew that it was only open to residents. While there, he sat in between the washing machines and saw one in operation. After the washing machine stopped, he opened the machine.

“The accused was feeling stressed and thought he could relax by looking at female shorts, particularly striking or colourful shorts. The accused noticed a few pairs of female shorts in the machine and rummaged through the laundry to take a closer look,” said the prosecution.

At about 2.30am, the owner of the laundry, a 22-year-old student, went to collect her clothes only to see Poh rummaging through them. Poh saw the woman and ran towards the back of the laundry room in a panic. The woman then texted two of her male friends to come over.

As Poh walked out of the room, the woman and her friends shouted “oi” at him, causing him to flee. The trio gave chase and managed to detain Poh, before calling a security officer for help. The police were then notified.

After Poh was arrested, two of his handphones were sent for forensic examination. One of his phones had a 40-second Facebook video of a woman, a 20-year-old NTU student removing her shirt and bra in her room.

This video was taken on 15 September last year, when Poh had gone to the hall alone between 11pm and midnight. He chanced upon the woman changing her clothes and recorded her in the private act.

After recording the act, Poh moved the video to his “Facebook video” folder to hide it.

Work, relationship issues

Poh’s lawyer Jared Chen argued for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) suitability report for Poh. A mandatory treatment order will see Poh receiving psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail. A psychiatric report, which stated that Poh’s adjustment disorder affected his impulse control, judgment and mental abilities, was submitted.

According to the report, Poh suffered from stress from his work, due to his heavy workload and being passed over for a promotion. At home, Poh was also stressed about finances as he needed money to pay for his mortgage, and his wedding had been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

Due to his long work hours and wedding issues, Poh had frequent quarrels with his then-girlfriend, now wife. Poh has since had to give up his career of eight years, said the lawyer, but is willing to commit to his treatment and rehabilitation.

The prosecution objected to the calling of an MTO pre-sentencing report as Poh had not demonstrated a strong propensity for reform, and sought six to eight weeks' jail.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong called for an MTO suitability report. Poh will return to court for his sentencing on 28 January.

