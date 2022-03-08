Man padlocked gate of mother's tenant to extort $200

Singapore residential building HDB facade night view. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man padlocked the residence gate of his mother's tenant for more than two hours in a bid to extort $200.

Lim Kok Inn, 60, was jailed for four weeks on Tuesday (8 March) after he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful confinement.

Lim only managed to extort half the sum from the 56-year-old male tenant during the incident last year. The tenant had rented the unit from Lim’s mother, who used to stay there as a landlord.

Then unemployed, Lim frequently visited the unit to demand for money from his mother. He would shout at her if she did not accede to his demands.

Lim was unaware when his mother later moved out to live with his sister. He visited the unit at around 20 August 2021, but no one responded to him after he pressed the doorbell.

On 29 August 2021, Lim went to the unit in the morning and padlocked it. He knocked on the door repeatedly to get the tenant’s attention but no one responded.

Lim left and returned a while later. He pressed the doorbell repeatedly to get the tenant’s attention. When the tenant responded, Lim informed him that he had locked the gate. Lim demanded that the tenant call his sister.

The tenant did so and told Lim to speak to his sister. Lim then left the unit and demanded $200 from his sister over the phone, saying that he would release the padlock only after he received the money.

Lim’s sister told the tenant to pay the money, but the victim said he only had $100 with him. Lim returned for the money and released the padlock, two and a half hours after he locked it.

He said he would return the next day for the remaining $100, but the victim said he would not be around and asked him to settle his affairs with his sister. The tenant lodged a police report later that day.

Lim’s sister returned the tenant $100.

Lim had previously been sentenced to reformative training for armed robbery and housebreaking in 1979. In 2013, he was given two weeks' jail for house trespass.

The prosecution sought four to six weeks’ jail for Lim, whom it said had extorted money by threatening to keep the tenant locked up in the house.

Appearing in court without a lawyer, Lim asked for leniency given his age. He said through an interpreter that his friend would help him look for a job.

For wrongful confinement, Lim could have been jailed up to three years, or fined, or both.

