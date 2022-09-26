Man who raped daughter, 11, jailed 20 years with caning

A pair of handcuffs (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man who sexually abused and raped his daughter for over a year was sentenced to 20 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Monday (26 September).

The technician stopped his offences after he was caught in the act by his wife, according to a report by The Straits Times. A police report was only filed four months later against the 40-year-old man by an uncle of the victim.

He pleaded guilty to four charges, one for aggravated statutory rape and three for sexual exploitation of a child. Another six charges of sexual exploitation were considered during his sentencing.

A gag order was in place to protect the victim’s identity.

The man first performed sexual acts on the then 10-year-old victim between August and September 2019, the ST report added.

Around this time, the family comprising the man, his wife, their daughter and younger son, the wife’s parents and brother, moved to a new flat.

After September 2019, he stepped up the frequency of his sexual abuse of his daughter. Some time in 2020, the man forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

These acts happened when the man and his daughter were alone at home or when the other family members were sleeping.

On 5 October 2020, the man’s wife woke up and saw him on top of their daughter in a bedroom and he left the girl’s room quickly. When asked by his wife about the incident, he lied and said that he covered the victim with a blanket as she had a nightmare.

When the girl was asked by her mother about the incident, she said that the man had “disturbed” her. She only revealed that he had touched her inappropriately many times upon further questioning by her mother.

One of the victim’s uncles, who did not live with the family, found out about the incident and brought the girl to file a police report. It was not revealed how he knew about the abuse.

