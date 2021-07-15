Man who slashed 7 cats in Ang Mo Kio jailed 12 weeks

Reports of cats being slashed in the vicinity of several Ang Mo Kio housing blocks emerged in May, with the SPCA appealing for information and asking the community to watch out for the cats in the area. (PHOTO: Facebook/Louis Ng)
SINGAPORE — A 37-year-old man with autism and antisocial personality disorder who injured seven community cats in Ang Mo Kio with a penknife for "entertainment" was on Thursday (15 July) sentenced to 12 weeks' jail.

Leow Wei Liang pleaded guilty to three out of seven charges of animal cruelty at the State Courts. The remaining counts were considered in sentencing.

Between 25 April and 23 May, the National Parks Board (NParks) received complaints about injured cats in the housing estate with slash wounds on them.

Leow was identified as the culprit and admitted to his crimes. 

He said he thought about “cutting cats” as he felt allergic to their fur and "wanted to have fun since the cats were stray animals and not human", the court heard.

On 2 May, a white community cat with grey patches named ‘Miki” was found with a 15-cm cut on its back at the multi storey carpark at Blk 352A Ang Mo Kio Street 32. 

The next day, a black community cat named ‘Kopi” was found with a cut on its upper left abdomen at the SP Power Station facility next to Blk 343 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. 

And on 19 May, a grey community cat named ‘Milo” was found with a 10-cm gash on the left flank at Blk 343 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Leow was examined at the Institute of Mental Health several times in June and found to have autism spectrum disorder and an underlying antisocial personality.

"The IMH assessment was that (Leow's) acts of cruelty were not borne out of any difficulty in comprehending the consequences of his actions, but rather a simple desire to wantonly inflict pain and suffering on animals for his own perverse entertainment," the NParks prosecuting officer told the court.

Leow's jail term was backdated to the date of his remand on 9 June.

For each of his charges of animal cruelty, Leow could have been jailed for up to 18 months and also fined up to $15,000.

