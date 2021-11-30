Man tied up little girl with masking tape, laughed as her mother filmed incident

Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A man who inflicted violence on his girlfriends, and tied his "sworn brother’s" five-year-old daughter with masking tape while laughing at her distress, was jailed on Tuesday (30 November).

Abdul Haleem Mohamed Nasser, 37, was jailed for four years and five months, and fined $6,400.

He pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including voluntarily causing hurt, ill-treating a child, criminal intimidation, careless driving, driving without a license and insurance, and failing to conform to A red light signal and consuming methamphetamine.

Another 15 charges, all of a similar nature to those he had pleaded guilty to, were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Tied up daughter of a close friend

Haleem had been staying with the family of his “sworn brother”, while helping to care for the children.

On 27 October 2018, the girl’s mother, 24, complained to her husband that the children had been disobedient. The husband replied jokingly to tie the five-year-old girl up for fun and discipline them.

The girl’s mother conveyed the message to Haleem. At about 6pm that day, Haleem tied up the girl’s limbs with masking tape while in the living room. Her mother recorded videos of the process, laughing and teasing the girl with Haleem. The victim had been crying in distress and trying to free herself by biting on the masking tape.

The mother later sent the video clips to her husband. She did not know that her husband posted the video clips on his Facebook account the next day.

The girl’s grandmother saw the videos and was furious. She lodged a police report a few days later as she was worried that Haleem would bully the girl again.

Violent incidents

In an unrelated incident, the girl’s mother lodged a police report on 19 November 2018, stating that Haleem had thrown a bluetooth speaker at her. Haleem had done so in September 2018, hitting the woman’s nose.

Separately, Haleem repeatedly abused his 26-year-old girlfriend between September 2017 and March 2018. He punched her face and kicked her stomach while staying with her at an Airbnb unit, and also rained punches on her when she wanted to end the relationship.

He threatened to harm her parents and dragged her by her legs during the assault, even kicking her in the face in front of her stepfather. He also threatened to make her prostitute herself in Johor Bahru.

One of his assaults on his girlfriend was witnessed by a taxi driver who scolded Haleem. Haleem asked the cabby to mind his own business.

On another occasion, when his girlfriend asked to return home, Haleem refused and burned her left thigh with a lighter.

In 2019, while dating another woman, 36, whom he met through the dating app Badoo, he stabbed a stack of pillows in front of her and her four children while demanding to know if she had spoken badly about him to her sister. He also drove her car without a license and beat a red light.

