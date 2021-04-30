Man touched buttocks and crotch of male MRT commuter he found attractive

Braddell MRT Station Singapore (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — In a bid to attract the attention of a younger man he found attractive on the MRT, a 43-year-old man touched the victim's buttocks fleetingly.

Raymond Tan Guan Teng, 43, then moved his hand to the victim's crotch.

On Friday (30 April), Tan was jailed for five months after he pleaded guilty to two out of four counts of molest. The other two counts were taken into consideration for sentencing.

On 25 February last year, the victim, 36, boarded the train at Choa Chu Kang MRT station heading towards Marina Bay MRT station in the morning.

Tan entered half an hour later at Canberra MRT station. He stood to the left of the victim as he found Tan handsome and wanted to catch his attention.

As the train moved, Tan used his right hand to touch the victim's buttock over his clothes. The victim felt the contact and saw that Tan had a sling bag over his right shoulder. He assumed that the sling bag had brushed against his left buttock.

Tan then used the knuckles of his fingers to tap the victim's buttock again. Feeling uncomfortable, the victim looked down, but only saw Tan's sling bag. He shifted away from Tan.

But Tan moved closer to the victim and molested his buttock in the same manner for two to three seconds. Outraged, the man shifted away again.

As the train moved towards Braddell MRT, Tan turned to face the train doors behind him, as the doors would open on that side of the train. The victim still had his back turned towards the train doors. He looked down to see Tan's hands near his groin.

Before the train reached Braddell MRT, Tan used his right hand to touch the victim's crotch for about a second, spurring the victim to step back and cover his groin with his hands.

When the train arrived at Braddell MRT station, the victim alighted and Tan followed him to a nearby convenience store, where he attempted to speak to the man.

The victim lodged a police report later that morning. Tan was eventually traced through CCTV footage and arrested two days later.

Molest carries a jail term of up to two years, and/or a fine, and/or caning.

