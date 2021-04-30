Man touched buttocks and crotch of male MRT commuter he found attractive

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·2-min read
Braddell MRT Station Singapore (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)
Braddell MRT Station Singapore (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — In a bid to attract the attention of a younger man he found attractive on the MRT, a 43-year-old man touched the victim's buttocks fleetingly.

Raymond Tan Guan Teng, 43, then moved his hand to the victim's crotch.

On Friday (30 April), Tan was jailed for five months after he pleaded guilty to two out of four counts of molest. The other two counts were taken into consideration for sentencing.

On 25 February last year, the victim, 36, boarded the train at Choa Chu Kang MRT station heading towards Marina Bay MRT station in the morning. 

Tan entered half an hour later at Canberra MRT station. He stood to the left of the victim as he found Tan handsome and wanted to catch his attention.

As the train moved, Tan used his right hand to touch the victim's buttock over his clothes. The victim felt the contact and saw that Tan had a sling bag over his right shoulder. He assumed that the sling bag had brushed against his left buttock. 

Tan then used the knuckles of his fingers to tap the victim's buttock again. Feeling uncomfortable, the victim looked down, but only saw Tan's sling bag. He shifted away from Tan. 

But Tan moved closer to the victim and molested his buttock in the same manner for two to three seconds. Outraged, the man shifted away again.

As the train moved towards Braddell MRT, Tan turned to face the train doors behind him, as the doors would open on that side of the train. The victim still had his back turned towards the train doors. He looked down to see Tan's hands near his groin. 

Before the train reached Braddell MRT, Tan used his right hand to touch the victim's crotch for about a second, spurring the victim to step back and cover his groin with his hands. 

When the train arrived at Braddell MRT station, the victim alighted and Tan followed him to a nearby convenience store, where he attempted to speak to the man. 

The victim lodged a police report later that morning. Tan was eventually traced through CCTV footage and arrested two days later. 

Molest carries a jail term of up to two years, and/or a fine, and/or caning. 

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

16 new COVID community cases in Singapore, highest in over 9 months

COVID-19: No visitors in TTSH wards after five test positive

Fully vaccinated nurse at TTSH has COVID-19, 4 others preliminarily positive: MOH

Latest stories

  • Erdogan riles critics, Russia with 'crazy' new canal

    Not content with shaping Turkey's history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is about to change its geography, too, by building an alternative to the Bosphorus, raising hackles at home and alarm in Russia.

  • Man Utd aim to keep Man City title celebrations on ice

    Manchester City could wrap up a third Premier League title in four seasons on Sunday, but Manchester United can keep their local rivals waiting by inflicting further damage on Liverpool's hopes of a return to the Champions League next season.

  • Fourth flight postponed for Mars Ingenuity helicopter

    NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter missed its fourth scheduled flight on Thursday, with the space agency blaming a software glitch and vowing to try again the next day.

  • Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub

    Brazil's health regulator said Thursday its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on the developer's own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.

  • City Harvest Church, TTSH kopitiam among 29 new places visited by COVID cases

    City Harvest Church, Healthy Kopitiam at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the UNIQLO outlet at Orchard Central were among 29 new places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious recently.

  • Giuliani says evidence seized during FBI raid will prove him 'innocent'

    Rudy Giuliani, the ex-personal lawyer of Donald Trump, said Thursday the evidence collected during an FBI raid on his home as part of a probe into his dealings in Ukraine would prove him and the former president "innocent," slamming the government's investigation.

  • 16 new COVID community cases in Singapore, highest in over 9 months

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (29 April) confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,121.

  • Hong Kong protests: 9 of 10 fugitives returned to city after mainland China jail terms to appear in court on perversion of justice charges

    Nine out of the 10 fugitives who had served jail terms in mainland China for illegally crossing the border while attempting to flee to Taiwan will appear in a Hong Kong court on Friday to face charges of perverting the course of justice. A police source said on Thursday that the only member of the group not being charged with the offence was Andy Li Yu-hin, but no further details were immediately available. The nine male defendants, aged between 17 and 31, were charged on Wednesday and will appear in Eastern Court on Friday afternoon, according to the source.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Five fugitives who fled to Taiwan ‘seeking asylum in the United States’ The Post was told the charge was initiated by the Department of Justice after it studied a recent overseas judgment which proved that avoiding trial was considered an act influencing the course of justice. The offence of perversion of justice in Hong Kong falls under the Criminal Procedures Ordinance. A court can impose any term of imprisonment or amount of fine subject to the statutory restriction on the maximum sentence it can deliver. This means if a case is heard at the magistrate court, the maximum jail term will be three years. For a District Court case, the mark is seven years, and for a High Court case, life imprisonment. The 10 are among 12 fugitives captured at sea on August 23 last year by the mainland Chinese coastguard while trying to flee to Taiwan. All faced charges or arrest over their roles in the 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Teen who tried to flee to Taiwan with other fugitives faces new bail-jumping charge Two underaged members in the group were returned to the city last December, while the others were jailed in Shenzhen for between seven months and three years for illegally crossing the border. Eight of them, including Andy Li, were then sent back to the city in March. The remaining two, Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, convicted of organising the border crossing, remain in prison on the mainland. Quinn is the only woman in the group. Additional reporting by Brian WongMore from South China Morning Post:Hong Kong protests: five fugitives who fled to Taiwan ‘seeking asylum in the United States’Hong Kong teen who tried to flee to Taiwan with other fugitives faces new bail-jumping chargeThis article Hong Kong protests: 9 of 10 fugitives returned to city after mainland China jail terms to appear in court on perversion of justice charges first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Elderly woman publicly disowns son over RM45,000 debt

    ‘I no longer want him as my son.’ This article, Elderly woman publicly disowns son over RM45,000 debt, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • Philippines' Duterte refuses to stop South China Sea patrols

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the disputed South China Sea, insisting the country's sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable.

  • Iran welcomes Saudi change of tone, sees 'new chapter'

    Iran on Thursday welcomed a "change of tone" from Saudi Arabia that could clear the way to a new era of cooperation between the rival regional powers.

  • Man Utd hit Roma for six to banish semi-final hoodoo

    Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani each scored twice as Manchester United thrashed an injury-hit Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford to close in on the Europa League final.

  • Anne Douglas, widow of Hollywood legend Kirk, dies at 102

    Anne Douglas, a philanthropist and widow of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, died Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, her family said. She was 102.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration bill with 'exit ban' powers

    Hong Kong passed a new immigration law on Wednesday that includes powers to stop people entering or leaving the city, raising fears Chinese mainland-style "exit bans" could be deployed in the international business hub.

  • 5 Areas Most Prone to Flooding in Singapore

    Flooding in Singapore is getting increasingly common. According to Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, the recent flash floods "show the impact of climate change and the importance of planning ahead".

  • NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun

    NATO has started the withdrawal of its mission from Afghanistan following a decision by President Joe Biden to bring US forces home, an alliance official said Thursday.

  • Reinier De Ridder Strikes Again, Ok Rae Yoon Defeats A Legend At ‘ONE On TNT IV’

    The finale of ONE Championship’s “ONE on TNT” event series capped off an epic April for the organization and martial arts fans around the world. At “ONE on TNT IV” on Thursday, 29 April, ONE’s reigning middleweight king became a two-division titleholder and the newly minted #5-ranked lightweight contender held down his spot in the … Continue reading "Reinier De Ridder Strikes Again, Ok Rae Yoon Defeats A Legend At ‘ONE On TNT IV’"

  • CPF Special Account (SA) Shielding: How You Can Perform This Retirement ‘Cheat Code’

    For those about to turn 55 years old, here are the details on the widely-discussed CPF pre-retirement ‘hack’ that allows you to have more money earning 4% interest per annum, risk free. If you’re living in Singapore, the planning of your finances and your retirement […] The post CPF Special Account (SA) Shielding: How You Can Perform This Retirement ‘Cheat Code’ appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Canada's largest provinces to soon offer Covid vaccines to all adults

    The two Canadian provinces hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, will make Covid vaccines available to all adults starting in May, officials said Thursday.

  • Myanmar air bases come under rocket fire

    Two Myanmar air force bases came under rocket attack on Thursday, the military said, as the country grapples with violence in the wake of the February 1 coup.