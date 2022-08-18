Man United to lose 0-5 to Liverpool again?: 'Footballing Weekly' soundbite

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes during their 0-4 defeat by Brentford in the English Premier League. (PHOTO: Reuters/David Klein)

SINGAPORE — Manchester United's dreadful start to the English Premier League (EPL) season has dominated global sporting headlines, as fans grow despondent over the deep-rooted problems existing within the illustrious club.

Bottom of the table, zero points and being hammered 0-4 by Brentford in their previous match, the Red Devils seem bereft of confidence and belief ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season: facing arch-rivals Liverpool at their Old Trafford home on Monday (22 August).

Not surprisingly, fans such as Singapore's Raymond Soh have found it hard to be optimistic for a good result against the Reds, even though the Merseyside club have also been slow out of the blocks with two draws to begin the season.

"I think it will be 5-0 to Liverpool again," he said during Yahoo News Singapore's "Footballing Weekly" show, alluding to last season's humiliating 0-5 home loss to their fierce rivals.

"It has been a very disappointing period since the season started. Man United tried to play the modern style of football and keep possession, but their passing has been so sloppy and that allowed Brentford to score four goals before half-time.

"It was very shocking to us fans. It was like watching Brazil losing 1-7 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, we couldn't believe what was happening to our team."

Walk-out protest planned, ten Hag under pressure

Already, Man United fans are planning a walk-out protest during the Liverpool match, as frustrations mount against the club's American owners over the persistently poor planning for on-the-pitch success.

Manager Erik ten Hag is also under heavy pressure to turn their fortunes around. A third straight defeat to start off his tenure looms, could the Dutchman be sensationally sacked if United lose to Liverpool?

"I don't think so, I think both fans and the club with give him a few more games," Soh said. "But it is really hard to see how he can fix the problems at the club, if our previous managers like Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not."

All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Monday evening (Tuesday morning Singapore time), as beleaguered Man United hope they can bring back some optimism among fans like Soh with some semblance of improvement against Liverpool.

Otherwise, another 0-5 embarrassment could be on the cards.

