daytimeFPS's spinal injury prevented him from using his fingers, but this didn't stop him from playing Counter-Strike and other FPS games well. (Photo: Reddit, Valve)

How good are you at Counter-Strike? A streamer has shown that he is better than most players, despite having a disability that prevents him from using his fingers.

While he is paralysed from the waist down and has no use of his fingers, Dayton "daytimeFPS," a disabled casual FPS player and streamer, showed that he can still turn heads and win virtually impossible clutches in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

In a video posted on the game's official subreddit on Tuesday (27 March), it was shown that daytimeFPS was playing the CT side of Nuke in a one-versus-four clutch, eliminating his opponents one by one with pinpoint accuracy thanks to his keen ear for audio cues and lightning-fast reflexes.

With absolutely little time remaining on the clock, Day defused the bomb put on the A bombsite, and nearly killed the fourth player as well.

On his Twitch profile, Dayton said that he can’t use his fingers anymore, “but I’ll still ruin players in FPS games.” According to his Twitch bio, he broke his neck in a tragic trampoline accident. Moreover, at the time, he was left alone outside for two hours and suffered hypothermia.

This incident gave him a C4-C5 spinal cord injury that made him paralysed from the chest down, forcing him to play Counter-Strike without his hands.

“I kinda have to roll my hand forward to click the mouse buttons and the other hand has a stylus that wraps around my hand that I press the keys with,” he said in response to a comment by a Redditor who was curious about the binds he used for firing.

Some Redditors posted encouraging comments for daytimeFPS, claiming that he was better than them, like smcshane123, or better than most of their teammates, like Sweetmacaroni, who said, “Smoother and more consistent aim than most of my teammates in faceit.”

Others like Namgaju made suggestions to improve Dayton’s setup and make the disabled streamer more comfortable with playing, like using a joystick for the left hand.

Others, like Eivis, asked if this was a good setup for someone with carpal tunnel. However, another user pointed out that a vertical mouse setup might be best instead.

DaytimeFPS isn’t the first disabled streamer who have turned heads in Counter-Strike. In 2016, a video of arm-less gamer Michael “Handi” Olson became popular. Handi still regularly streams his games to this day.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, a popular arm-less Counter-Strike streamer named “Firmezinha” also became famous for playing the game with his feet. Firmezinha regularly streamers other games as well.

DaytimeFPS is preparing for the global launch of Counter-Strike 2 this summer when the testing phase ends. He has recently grinded from Silver I to Silver III in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and streams on Twitch or Kick every Monday. He also regularly plays other FPS games like VALORANT and Overwatch 2.

