Man United's Luke Shaw: This season's going to be much better under ten Hag

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·3-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • English Premier League
    English Premier League
  • Luke Shaw
    Luke Shaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Martial
    Anthony Martial
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player
Manchester United players (from left) Alex Telles, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane sign autographs for Thai fans during a meet-and-greet fan session organised by Chivas Regal. (PHOTO: Chia Han Keong/Yahoo News Singapore)
Manchester United players (from left) Alex Telles, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane sign autographs for Thai fans during a meet-and-greet fan session organised by Chivas Regal. (PHOTO: Chia Han Keong/Yahoo News Singapore)

Reporting from Bangkok

Ambition, victory, trophy. These three words are on every Manchester United player's mind as the team head into the new English Premier League (EPL) season eager to open a new page of success at the illustrious football club.

The Red Devils are beginning their pre-season with a highly-anticipated friendly tie with arch-rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday (13 July), and morale is high among the senior squad, as they begin training under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman replaced interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of a disappointing 2021/22 EPL season in which Man United struggled to a sixth-place finish with their lowest-ever points total (58 points) since the EPL began in 1992. They were also a massive 35 points off champions Manchester City, an indication of how far the 13-time EPL champions had fallen.

Expectations are high for ex-Ajax manager ten Hag to set the Red Devils on the road back to success this season, and left-back Luke Shaw has already been impressed by his new boss just two weeks into pre-season training.

"It's clear that he's a top, top manager," the 26-year-old England international said during a meet-and-greet fan session organised by Man United's official spirits partner Chivas Regal at The Athenee Hotel on Sunday.

"He has a structure to play the way he wants us to play. We haven't had that for quite a while, and it was clear to see last season, which was extremely disappointing.

"We have to bounce back, and he has been working us extremely hard, but I think we need it. We're really looking forward to this season because I know it's going to be much better than the last one."

Manchester United players (from left) Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane during a fan meet-and-greet session in Bangkok. (PHOTO: Chia Han Keong/Yahoo News Singapore)
Manchester United players (from left) Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane during a fan meet-and-greet session in Bangkok. (PHOTO: Chia Han Keong/Yahoo News Singapore)

Shaw was joined by with teammates Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial during a question-and-answer segment, and they were each asked to give a word that embodies the Man United team's current mentality.

Varane said "ambition", while Martial offered "victory", before Shaw summed up the squad's rosy outlook with "trophy".

The trio were became a quartet later when left-back Alex Telles joined the fan session, as they signed shirts, caps and scarves, as well as posed for photographs with the fans.

Han Keong's trip is hosted by Manchester United's official spirits partner, Chivas Regal.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Newcastle United ‘grow their interest’ in £30m-rated Arsenal target – player’s preference is revealed

    The player is out of contract in 2023 and he is valued at around £30m this summer...

  • Tiger Woods plays full 18-hole practice round ahead of British Open

    Tiger Woods has previously played just nine-hole rounds ahead of major tournaments since his PGA return.

  • Man arrested for threatening PM Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook after Abe shooting: report

    A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in inciting violence against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on a Facebook post about Shinzo Abe's shooting.

  • US urges UK to 'step up' efforts to defend Taiwan amid growing threat of Chinese invasion

    Britain has been urged to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself against a Chinese invasion as the United States Congress makes moves to speed up its own weapons sales to Taipei.

  • Haaland makes Manchester United admission after Man City unveiling

    Erling Haaland already has his eye on the Manchester derby and Champions League success with Man City.

  • Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will resign in the coming days after protesters stormed his residence and forced him to escape offshore in a naval ship.

  • War fatigue, Europe inflation hit Ukraine aid response

    Ruslana Hrytskiv has helped "dozens, maybe hundreds" of refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine, but her task is getting tougher as war fatigue sets in and Europe battles soaring prices and record inflation.

  • Sri Lanka crisis escalates as PM resigns and protesters storm presidential palace: What we know

    The island nation is facing its worst political and economic crises in more than 70 years

  • Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

    Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his resignation on Saturday, hours after a crowd of angry protesters chased him from his residence, as months of frustration brought on by an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over.

  • Leaked Uber docs reveal bare-knuckle expansion tactics: investigation

    A leaked cache of confidential files from ride-sharing app Uber illustrates ethically dubious and potentially illegal tactics the company used to fuel its frenetic global expansion beginning nearly a decade ago, a joint media investigation showed Sunday.

  • Blinken says 'no signs' at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington saw "no signs" of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats over its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow faced a barrage of criticism at talks in Indonesia.

  • Rybakina overpowers Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

    Russian-born Elena Rybakina powered back from a set down against Ons Jabeur to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday, denying the Tunisian world number two the chance to make African tennis history.

  • Sri Lanka protesters set prime minister's home alight, president flees

    Sri Lankan protesters set the prime minister's private home on fire, hours after chasing the president from his residence, as months of frustration over an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people massed in the capital Colombo through the morning to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for months of crippling food and fuel shortages. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool. Others were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's underwear. Shortly beforehand, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed. "The president was escorted to safety," a top defence source told AFP on condition of anonymity. "He is still the president, he is being protected by the navy." He said the president had boarded a naval craft at the Colombo port, which later moved to the southern waters of the island. The colonial-era mansion he left is one of Sri Lanka's key symbols of state power, and officials said Rajapaksa's departure raised questions as to whether he intended to remain in office. Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters. Security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowds that had mobbed Colombo's administrative district. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government. But that failed to placate protesters, who stormed the premier's private residence and set it alight after night fell. Footage shared on social media showed a crowd cheering the blaze, which broke out shortly after a security detachment guarding Wickremesinghe attacked several journalists outside the home. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far, and police said Wickremesinghe and his family were away at the time. Earlier, a spokeswoman for Colombo's main hospital said three people were being treated for gunshot wounds, along with 36 others suffering breathing difficulties after being caught up in tear gas barrages. - 'Not a deterrent' - Sri Lanka has suffered through months of shortages of basic goods, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import necessities. The government has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. Thousands of people had poured into the capital for Saturday's demonstration, the latest outbreak of unrest sparked by the crisis. Police had withdrawn a curfew issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said. "The curfew was not a deterrent. In fact, it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," the defence official said. Sri Lanka has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, and people unable to travel to the capital held protests in other cities across the island. Demonstrators had already maintained a months-long protest camp outside Rajapaksa's seafront office demanding his resignation. The camp was the scene of clashes in May when a gang of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked peaceful protesters gathered there. Nine people were killed and hundreds were wounded after the violence sparked reprisals against pro-government mobs and arson attacks on the homes of lawmakers. - Cricket goes on - The unrest comes at the tail end of Australia's ongoing cricket tour of Sri Lanka, with Pakistan's squad also on the island for their upcoming series. Cricket officials said there were no plans to change their schedules, adding that the sport was unaffected by the political turmoil. "The Australian Test is coming to an end and we are due to start the Pakistan series," a cricket board official told AFP. "There is no opposition to having the games. In fact, fans are supportive and we have no reason to reschedule." aj/gle/sst

  • Sri Lanka protesters set prime minister's home alight, president flees

    Sri Lankan protesters set the prime minister's private home on fire, hours after chasing the president from his residence, as months of frustration over an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people massed in the capital Colombo through the morning to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for months of crippling food and fuel shortages. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool. Others were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's underwear. Shortly beforehand, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed. "The president was escorted to safety," a top defence source told AFP on condition of anonymity. "He is still the president, he is being protected by the navy." He said the president had boarded a naval craft at the Colombo port, which later moved to the southern waters of the island. The colonial-era mansion he left is one of Sri Lanka's key symbols of state power, and officials said Rajapaksa's departure raised questions as to whether he intended to remain in office. Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters. Security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowds that had mobbed Colombo's administrative district. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government. But that failed to placate protesters, who stormed the premier's private residence and set it alight after night fell. Footage shared on social media showed a crowd cheering the blaze, which broke out shortly after a security detachment guarding Wickremesinghe attacked several journalists outside the home. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far, and police said Wickremesinghe and his family were away at the time. Earlier, a spokeswoman for Colombo's main hospital said three people were being treated for gunshot wounds, along with 36 others suffering breathing difficulties after being caught up in tear gas barrages. - 'Not a deterrent' - Sri Lanka has suffered through months of shortages of basic goods, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import necessities. The government has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. Thousands of people had poured into the capital for Saturday's demonstration, the latest outbreak of unrest sparked by the crisis. Police had withdrawn a curfew issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said. "The curfew was not a deterrent. In fact, it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," the defence official said. Sri Lanka has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, and people unable to travel to the capital held protests in other cities across the island. Demonstrators had already maintained a months-long protest camp outside Rajapaksa's seafront office demanding his resignation. The camp was the scene of clashes in May when a gang of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked peaceful protesters gathered there. Nine people were killed and hundreds were wounded after the violence sparked reprisals against pro-government mobs and arson attacks on the homes of lawmakers. - Cricket goes on - The unrest comes at the tail end of Australia's ongoing cricket tour of Sri Lanka, with Pakistan's squad also on the island for their upcoming series. Cricket officials said there were no plans to change their schedules, adding that the sport was unaffected by the political turmoil. "The Australian Test is coming to an end and we are due to start the Pakistan series," a cricket board official told AFP. "There is no opposition to having the games. In fact, fans are supportive and we have no reason to reschedule." aj/gle/sst

  • Karunaratne, Kusal power Sri Lanka reply in second Test

    Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit gritty half-centuries on Saturday to lead a strong Sri Lankan reply on day two of the second Test against Australia.

  • McDonald backs Australia's review calls despite errors

    Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Sunday said he was "pleased" with the team's process of taking umpire reviews despite exhausting them ahead of a key call in the second Sri Lanka Test.

  • Renovate the Casbah: Efforts speed up to restore historic Algiers district

    A UNESCO-listed rabbit warren of 16th-century battlements and Ottoman palaces, the Casbah of the Algerian capital is falling into disrepair, but efforts to save it have been accelerating.

  • Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

    Indonesian farmer Okky Pratama usually sells dozens of cattle for Eid al-Adha, making his biggest earnings around the Islamic day of sacrifice, but this year he has sold just five.

  • Blinken urges Sri Lanka to 'work quickly' to address crisis

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday urged Sri Lanka's leaders to quickly find long-term solutions to the nation's economic and political crisis, and suggested Russia's blockade on Ukrainian grain may have contributed to the turmoil.

  • Several Tory heavyweights enter already fractious race to replace Johnson

    A trio of Conservative heavyweights, including former health ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, late Saturday announced their bids to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meaning eight contenders have entered the already acrimonious leadership race.