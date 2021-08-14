Mandatory COVID-19 testing for 4 housing blocks after 15 infections detected

52 and 53 Chin Swee Road. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Google Maps)
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will conduct mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of 52 and 53 Chin Swee Road, as well as those of 3 and 9 Jalan Kukoh, after 15 cases of infection were detected among the households.

As an added precautionary measure, the ministry will also conduct mandatory testing for all staff and cleaners working at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre, which is near the vicinity of all four blocks. Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 infection from 11 August onwards.

"So far, five cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in two households at 52 Chin Swee Road," MOH said in a media release on Saturday (14 August). 

"Separately, three cases of COVID-19 infection in three households and seven cases of COVID-19 infection in four households, have been detected at 3 and 9 Jalan Kukoh, respectively."

Mandatory testing will be conducted on Sunday between 9am to 4pm at the void deck between 51 and 53 Chin Swee Road, and on Sunday and Monday between 9am to 4pm at the level 4 void deck of 9 Jalan Kukoh. 

All residents are to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes. Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information. 

Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell. Those who are awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible. 

