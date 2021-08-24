Manhole explosion near Bukit Batok West multi-storey carpark

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Manhole explosion near a multi-storey carpark along Bukit Batok West Avenue 8. (PHOTO: Screengrabs from videos and images on social media)
Manhole explosion near a multi-storey carpark along Bukit Batok West Avenue 8. (PHOTO: Screengrabs from videos and images on social media)

SINGAPORE — A manhole exploded in front of a multi-storey carpark at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Tuesday morning (24 August).

The explosion was captured on video by a resident on his car's dashboard camera at about 8.40am. 

The video showed the explosion blowing off the manhole cover, and dislodging the surrounding bricks along the service road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement that it received a call over a flash fire from a manhole at Block 439 Bukit Batok West.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, there was no fire and no reported injury," it added. 

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Thailand takes kratom off illegal drug list

    Thailand on Tuesday decriminalised kratom, a tropical leaf long used as a herbal remedy but which some health regulators around the world have criticised as potentially unsafe.

  • Afghanistan's media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

    Scores of journalists are among the tens of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, fearful of violent reprisals from the militants.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with c.bank

    * Malaysia stocks jump 1.5% * S. Korea shares at over 3-month high By Shashwat Awasthi Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities trailed regional stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to simmering worries around the bank's independence since last year. Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced, helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around the Federal Reserve's policy settings ahead of a symposium this week. Stocks in Jakarta fell 0.5% by 0302 GMT after Bank Indonesia (BI) said late on Monday it would buy government bonds worth up to 439 trillion rupiah ($30.5 billion) to finance COVID-19 relief measures.

  • Harris accuses China of 'intimidation' in disputed seas

    US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing on Tuesday of intimidation in hotly disputed waters as she sought to rally Asian allies against China and shore up US credibility in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.Her comments in Singapore came as Washington seeks to reset relations in Asia after the turbulent Donald Trump era and build a bulwark against the rising might of Beijing.

  • 'Cattle boy' millionaire: Zambia's new president

    Hakainde Hichilema, who takes the oath of office on Tuesday as president of Zambia, is a business tycoon who describes himself as just an ordinary "cattle boy".

  • Flash floods reported again amid heavy rainfall in Singapore

    Flash floods were reported again, four days after road users had to be rescued from partially-submerged vehicles.

  • Veteran Williams ousted in opening match at Chicago Women's Open

    Former world number one Venus Williams crashed out of the WTA Chicago Women's Open on Monday, losing in straight sets to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei, 6-2, 6-3.

  • Renewed recovery optimism provides further boost to stocks, crude

    Equities and oil prices rose again in Asia on Tuesday, extending a global rally fuelled by renewed optimism over the recovery outlook after Washington gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and an increase in US Covid infections appeared to be peaking.

  • US ramps up Afghan evacuations after Taliban warn of 'red line'

    US troops led an increasingly desperate effort Tuesday to airlift thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would allow foreign forces to carry out evacuations for just one more week.

  • Beijing continues to coerce, intimidate in South China Sea: Harris

    US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing on Tuesday of coercion and intimidation in the hotly disputed South China Sea, as she sought to rally allies against an increasingly assertive China."Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," she said in a speech in Singapore, laying out her administration's foreign policy goals for Asia.

  • 'Always there': the AI chatbot comforting China's lonely millions

    After a painful break-up from a cheating ex, Beijing-based human resources manager Melissa was introduced to someone new by a friend late last year. He replies to her messages at all hours of the day, tells jokes to cheer her up but is never needy, fitting seamlessly into her busy big city lifestyle.

  • Herbalife Nutrition Accelerates Public Nutrition Education Efforts Through Partnership with AmCham Taiwan for 2021 Citizen's Health Forum

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 August 2021 - Premier global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition has teamed up with the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) to hold the 2021 Citizen's Health Forum through its public education platform the Asia Pacific e-Wellness Tour. The Forum, which will take place virtually on August 27, brings together renowned nutrition, academic and scientific experts from Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and USA to share insights on the role of nutritional

  • The Ultimate Guide To Cheapest Parking In Orchard and Dhoby Ghaut (All-Day Free Parking Included)

    Who says parking in town has to be expensive? We reveal some of our best-kept secret parking spots in Orchard where you can park your car for cheap (and even free) at all hours of the week. Drivers, do you find yourself Googling “cheap parking […] The post The Ultimate Guide To Cheapest Parking In Orchard and Dhoby Ghaut (All-Day Free Parking Included) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Zambian opposition leader takes office in boost for democracy

    Zambia's newly-elected leader Hakainde Hichilema takes office on Tuesday after a comprehensive election victory hailed as a rare triumph over authoritarianism and a milestone in African democracy.

  • UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Taliban takeover

    Overseas businesses selling colourful handwoven rugs and vivid handblown glass from Afghanistan are concerned for their suppliers as the Taliban's takeover of the country threatens those with links to the West.

  • Food safety and security are key in sustainable nutrition: Kerry CEO

    Understanding markets is crucial as different regions view food sustainability differently, John Cahalane, President and CEO of Kerry APMEA.

  • Dejdamrong Ready For Striking War Against KO Artist Banma Duoji

    Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke wants to make a final run at the ONE Strawweight World Title. But to do so, he’ll have to get past a young and hungry up-and-comer in “The Prince” Banma Duoji. The two mixed martial artists will battle in the co-main event of ONE: BATTLEGROUND III this Friday, 27 August, and the Thai-based Singaporean wants to … Continue reading "Dejdamrong Ready For Striking War Against KO Artist Banma Duoji"

  • Falcon Mobility Launches New Ultra-Lite 2 Electric Wheelchair

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 August 2021 - Falcon Mobility is excited to announce the launch of its new lightweight Ultra-Lite 2 electric wheelchair. With this launch, the company aims to provide the elderly and disabled communities with a new affordable and lightweight wheelchair option, making it more convenient for caregivers to transport their wards' personal mobility aids to and from a vehicle. This model is the evolution of Falcon Mobility's popular Ultra-Lite "D" motorised wheelchair.

  • Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament indefinitely

    Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended his suspension of parliament "until further notice", a month after sacking his prime minister and granting himself greater powers in a shock intervention that opponents decried as a coup.

  • Total Information Management Corporation joins hands with Nexusguard to build the first true-hybrid DDoS Scrubbing Center in the Philippines

    Transforming into a Managed Security Service Provider enables TIM to offer carrier grade Managed DDoS Protection Services in the PhilippinesMANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 24 August 2021 - Total Information Management Corporation (TIM), a leading technology solutions provider in the Philippines, announced its strategic partnership with Nexusguard, a leading DDoS security solution provider, to build the first true-hybrid DDoS scrubbing center in the Philippines, providing carrier grade DDo