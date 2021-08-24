Manhole explosion near Bukit Batok West multi-storey carpark

Manhole explosion near a multi-storey carpark along Bukit Batok West Avenue 8. (PHOTO: Screengrabs from videos and images on social media)

SINGAPORE — A manhole exploded in front of a multi-storey carpark at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Tuesday morning (24 August).

The explosion was captured on video by a resident on his car's dashboard camera at about 8.40am.

The video showed the explosion blowing off the manhole cover, and dislodging the surrounding bricks along the service road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement that it received a call over a flash fire from a manhole at Block 439 Bukit Batok West.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, there was no fire and no reported injury," it added.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing.”

