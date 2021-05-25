Meracle, inYourdreaM headline new Galaxy Racer Dota 2 roster

(Photo: Galaxy Racer Twitter)

Dubai-based organisation Galaxy Racer revealed its new Dota 2 roster on Tuesday (25 May), comprised of some of the best players from Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, including Galvin "Meracle" Kang Jian Wen and Muhammad "inYourdreaM" Rizky.

Rounding out the roster alongside Meracle and inYourdreaM are Vincent “AlaCrity” Hiew Teck Yoong, Wilson "Poloson" Koh Chin Wei, and Tri "Jhocam" Kuncoro.

The Indonesian duo of inYourdreaM and Jhocam are the newest additions to Galaxy Racer. Singaporeans Meracle and Poloson joined the team back in March while Malaysian midlaner AlaCrity is now the longest-tenured player on the squad, as he joined Galaxy Racer last September following the disbandment of Reality Rift's Dota 2 roster.

Meracle, who has previously played as the team's carry player, will be shifting to the offlane position to make way for inYourdreaM. AlaCrity will remain as the midlaner while Poloson and Jhocam, who are both nominally position 4 players, will comprise a flexible support duo.

Galaxy Racer's new Dota 2 team will start the next iteration of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) in the lower division of the Southeast Asian regional league. The team finished fourth in the lower division for the past two seasons.

There is notably a lot of familiarity in Galaxy Racer's new squad, as Meracle, inYourdreaM, Jhocam, and Poloson all played together under the banner of T1 last year.

The four also competed against each other in Season 1 of the Southeast Asian regional league's lower division, with Meracle and Jhocam in the HOYO stack and inYourdreaM and Poloson in the ZeroTwo stack.

Galaxy Racer will also be getting a shot at qualifying for The International 10 (TI10) in August through the regional qualifiers, which is expected to take place in July.

TI10, the latest iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, will feature the 18 best teams in the DPC competing for the Aegis of Champions and the lion's share of a US$40 million prize pool.

