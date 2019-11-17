Message received, Kit Siang says after Pakatan loses Tanjung Piai

Voters queue to cast their ballots during the Tanjung Piai by-election at SJK(C) Yu Ming in Pontian November 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has taken note of the Malaysian public’s frustrations with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) slow pace of reforms and promised the ruling coalition will urgently review its implementation, after its sobering loss in yesterday’s Johor parliamentary by-election.

In a brief statement today, the Iskandar Puteri MP who also sits on the top PH leadership board said his party and the coalition of which it is a member accept the “devastating result” of the Tanjung Piai vote.

“This will [be] the first agenda of DAP and Pakatan Harapan after the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“The devastating Tanjung Piai by-election result has given greater urgency and importance to the review of the pace and implementation of the reforms promised by Pakatan Harapan, especially those contained in Buku Harapan in the 14th General Election Manifesto, for which the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council had established a special review committee,” he said.

The veteran politician also congratulated his political foe from MCA Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng on winning back the federal seat. The Opposition Barisan Nasional’s Chinese component now has two seats in Parliament.

Wee beat his fellow competitors in yesterday’s six-way poll by a mile, leaving his closest rival Karminie Sardinie eating his dust by a majority of 15,086 votes, compared to the vote majority of just over 500 during GE14 last year when he was running against Datuk Dr Farid Md Rafik.

Analysts had predicted PH’s defeat early, noting the swell of public unhappiness over the new coalition’s backtrack and delay in carrying out its promises prior to GE14.

