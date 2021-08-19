MFA urges Singaporeans not to travel to Afghanistan or remain there

People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arriving in Paris. (PHOTO: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging Singaporeans not to travel to Afghanistan, or remain in the country, amid the volatile security situation following the Taliban's capture of capital Kabul on Sunday (15 August).

It added in a media release on Wednesday that it urges relevant parties to protect civilians and facilitate the safe departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave Afghanistan.

"Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan," it said in the media release.

"We urge all relevant parties to protect the safety and security of all civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave the country.

"In view of the volatile security situation, Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan."

Singaporeans who are still in Afghanistan should eRegister with MFA immediately at if they have not done so.

Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. As such, Singaporeans who need consular assistance can contact the MFA Duty Office (24 hours) at: +65-6379-8800/8855 or email mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a security official told Reuters on Wednesday.