MFA urges Singaporeans not to travel to Afghanistan or remain there

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arriving in Paris.
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arriving in Paris. (PHOTO: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging Singaporeans not to travel to Afghanistan, or remain in the country, amid the volatile security situation following the Taliban's capture of capital Kabul on Sunday (15 August).

It added in a media release on Wednesday that it urges relevant parties to protect civilians and facilitate the safe departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave Afghanistan.

"Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan," it said in the media release. 

"We urge all relevant parties to protect the safety and security of all civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave the country.

"In view of the volatile security situation, Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan."

Singaporeans who are still in Afghanistan should eRegister with MFA immediately at if they have not done so.  

Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. As such, Singaporeans who need consular assistance can contact the MFA Duty Office (24 hours) at: +65-6379-8800/8855 or email mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a security official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Huawei exec's extradition hearing in Canada comes to a close

    Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's fight in a Canadian court against extradition to the United States to face fraud and conspiracy charges wrapped up on Wednesday after nearly 1,000 days of legal wranglings and diplomatic brawls.

  • MediShield Life Changes To Cancer Treatment: What Are The Changes And Why They Matter To Every Singaporean?

    Cancer is the leading cause of death in Singapore The post MediShield Life Changes To Cancer Treatment: What Are The Changes And Why They Matter To Every Singaporean? appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • 3 Singapore Billion-Dollar Stocks Growing Their Year on Year Profit

    These three blue-chip companies have defied the odds by posting year on year profit growth. The post 3 Singapore Billion-Dollar Stocks Growing Their Year on Year Profit appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Biden warns may act against governors opposing school mask mandates

    With a new US school year beginning, President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned governors who oppose student mask requirements that they could face legal action for intimidating educators seeking to protect children against Covid-19.

  • Three former Netflix employees charged with insider trading

    US regulators on Wednesday filed insider trading charges against five people, including three former Netflix employees, accusing them of illegally using confidential data on subscriber growth at the streaming television giant.The Securities and Exchange Commission said the group generated $3 million in total profits by trading on the insider information from three former Netflix software engineers.

  • Taliban face critical need for international aid

    The Taliban have promised to improve Afghanistan's economy, but to do that the new regime will have to rely on foreign aid -- and there is no guarantee it will get the funds it needs.Some major donors already halted their support for the country, one of the world's poorest, including the IMF which on Wednesday announced it would freeze aid to the country amid uncertainty over recognition of the government.

  • New wildfire explodes near California state capital

    A wildfire that erupted outside California's state capital just a few days ago had exploded to cover 54,000 acres by Wednesday, an eight-fold increase in 24 hours.

  • US stocks fall again after late-session selloff

    Wall Street stocks finished solidly lower for a second straight session Thursday following Federal Reserve minutes that signaled a likely pullback on stimulus measures later this year.The minutes showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations for a slowdown in the massive purchases of bonds and securities in the coming months.

  • Osaka rallies to oust Gauff while Barty advances at Cincinnati

    Japan's Naomi Osaka battled back to take a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff on Wednesday and advance into the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters.

  • Facebook says it is helping reduce Covid vaccine 'hesitancy'

    Facebook said Wednesday vaccine "hesitancy" is declining in the United States and other countries, and credits its efforts to filter out misinformation and promote authoritative information for helping the trend.

  • Nothing indicated Afghan collapse in 11 days: top US general

    The Pentagon's top general defended on Wednesday the US military's response to the Taliban's breakneck seizure of power in Afghanistan, saying no one foresaw the collapse of US-trained Afghan forces that fast.

  • Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condemned alpaca

    Geronimo the alpaca, whose fight for life after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis has dominated British media in recent weeks, will be put down, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

  • Grace upgraded to hurricane, heads for Mexico

    Tropical storm Grace strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it barreled toward Mexico's Caribbean coast, threatening to bring heavy rain, flash flooding and large waves, meteorologists said.

  • Valentino Rossi to become father for first time

    Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will have his hands full in his impending retirement after he announced Wednesday that he will become a father for the first time.Nicknamed 'The Doctor', the 42-year-old revealed the news on his Instagram account with a photograph of him wearing a white medical gown and pressing a stethoscope against the stomach of pregnant partner Francesca Novello.

  • Senators urge US probe of Tesla's Autopilot claims

    Two US senators requested a federal investigation of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver assistance system Wednesday, asserting in the wake of multiple crashes that the automaker's exaggerations have put consumers at risk.

  • Biden sees 'chaos' as US presses Taliban to let Afghans leave

    US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it had been impossible to leave Afghanistan without chaos, as the United States pleaded with the victorious Taliban to allow safe passage for people to flee.

  • WHO slams wealthy nations' rush towards Covid vaccine boosters

    The World Health Organization condemned Wednesday the rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid vaccine booster shots, while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.

  • UN biodiversity summit postponed to April 2022

    The face-to-face portion of a critical UN biodiversity summit originally slated for last year will be delayed until April 2022, UN officials said Wednesday, citing the Covid pandemic.

  • Arsenal set to sign Real Madrid's Odegaard: reports

    Arsenal are on the verge of a permanent deal for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to reports on Wednesday.Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan for the second half of last season after failing to break into the Real Madrid team.

  • Singaporean man, 64, is 9th COVID death in August; unvaccinated

    A 64-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to COVID-19 on 16 August, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, the ninth fatality from the infection in Singapore so far this month.