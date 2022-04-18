Migrant workers’ advocate and HOME founder Bridget Tan dies, aged 73

HOME founder Bridget Tan died on 18 April 2022, aged 73. (SCREENSHOT: meWATCH)

SINGAPORE — Bridget Tan, the founder of Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), a support group for migrant workers, died on Monday (18 April) aged 73.

Expressing deep sadness over her death, HOME said in a post on its Facebook page that Tan had a stroke in February 2014. She has been spending the last few years in Batam, where she recuperated while working with non-profit groups there.

Tan was an untiring champion of the rights of migrant workers and played a key role in establishing HOME’s current activities, such as its shelter for abused domestic workers, and skills training programmes, the group said.

“Bridget was a true friend and ally of the migrants; she always provided a listening ear and extended a helping hand to many in need.”

Details of the wake service for Tan will be announced later, HOME added.

Activist and social worker Jolovan Wham separately paid tribute to Tan on his Facebook page, saying that he learnt what it was like to “walk the talk” through her.

“I've always had a love-hate relationship with her, as it sometimes is with people whom you admire and respect,” said Wham, saying that a lot of who he is today was due to Tan.

“One of the giants in civil society and the migrant worker space is gone. She will definitely be missed.”

