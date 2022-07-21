Mindef: 2 navy regulars who drank and posed as students to solicit donations to be fined

The two navy servicemen were caught smoking and trying to solicit donations from HDB residents. (PHOTO: Screenshot from video)

SINGAPORE — Disciplinary action, including financial penalties, will be taken against the two navy servicemen who had posed as student volunteers to solicit donations from HDB residents.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (21 July) that investigations by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) found that both servicemen had done so out of mischief under the influence of alcohol.

Both servicemen, who are understood to be navy regulars, have expressed remorse over their actions, said the ministry.

"The RSN holds our service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity, and expects them to be law-abiding citizens," Mindef added in its post.

"The two servicemen were summarily trialled on 20 July, and actions will be taken against them, which include financial penalties.

"Separately, the Singapore Police Force has looked into the facts and circumstances of the case and will not be taking any further action against the two servicemen."

The two servicemen were caught on video claiming to be student volunteers and asking for donations from residents at a Hougang HDB block past the midnight on 25 June this year.

They were seen loitering and smoking along the corridors of the HDB block, before attempting to ask for donations. However, the resident turned them away.

