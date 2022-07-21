Mindef: 2 navy regulars who drank and posed as students to solicit donations to be fined

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·1-min read
The two navy servicemen were caught smoking and trying to solicit donations from HDB residents. (PHOTO: Screenshot from video)
The two navy servicemen were caught smoking and trying to solicit donations from HDB residents. (PHOTO: Screenshot from video)

SINGAPORE — Disciplinary action, including financial penalties, will be taken against the two navy servicemen who had posed as student volunteers to solicit donations from HDB residents.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (21 July) that investigations by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) found that both servicemen had done so out of mischief under the influence of alcohol.

Both servicemen, who are understood to be navy regulars, have expressed remorse over their actions, said the ministry.

"The RSN holds our service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity, and expects them to be law-abiding citizens," Mindef added in its post.

"The two servicemen were summarily trialled on 20 July, and actions will be taken against them, which include financial penalties.

"Separately, the Singapore Police Force has looked into the facts and circumstances of the case and will not be taking any further action against the two servicemen."

The two servicemen were caught on video claiming to be student volunteers and asking for donations from residents at a Hougang HDB block past the midnight on 25 June this year.

They were seen loitering and smoking along the corridors of the HDB block, before attempting to ask for donations. However, the resident turned them away.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 7 months' pregnant woman climbed out of flat in bid to evade CNB drug raid

    She left her seven-year-old son alone in the flat, along with drug paraphernalia.

  • Couple behind $32m undelivered luxury goods fled Singapore in lorry compartment

    Pi Jiapeng and his wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, were aided in their escape.

  • T.G. Fish Porridge: Haig Road Market’s fish soup could be one of the best in Singapore

    T.G. Fish Porridge, located in Haig Road Market & Food Centre, is run by an elderly couple and is one of the widely-recognised names in the local hawker food scene. Over the course of several decades, they have perfected a range of fish-based dishes and made a remarkable name for themselves. I figured it was […] The post T.G. Fish Porridge: Haig Road Market’s fish soup could be one of the best in Singapore appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Memphis man arrested over alleged murder of his pharmacist bride during luxurious Fiji honeymoon

    Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, and his wife of five months, Christe Chen, 36, had been vacationing at Fiji’s Turtle Island Resort, a luxury vacation destination in the Yasawa Islands

  • Putin left waiting awkwardly alone at international summit

    ‘Mr Erdogan won the rematch,’ says one Turkish headline

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Files for Protection From Creditors

    The Singapore-based company had recently suspended withdrawals and begun laying off staff.

  • CIA chief says chaos-hit Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on China

    CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

  • Malaysia lagging behind neighbours due to Najib's corruption: Mahathir

    Former two-time Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (20 July) hit out at his predecessor Najib Razak, saying his "corruption of the Government" is to blame for Malaysia lagging behind her neighbours.

  • Sale alert: Fashion, beauty and lifestyle collaborations: BTS, Demon Slayer & Kipling

    Bring your fav movie/drama/animation or even video game from reel to real life. Here are the first dibs.

  • Coup, Covid, climate: the triple threat chasing citizens from Myanmar’s rice bowl

    In the country’s agricultural heartland, threats posed to villagers across the Global South have collided head-on

  • Cost-of-living crisis contributing to rise in fraudulent claims, say insurers

    The average value of a fraudulent home insurance claim is £8,800, according to Zurich UK.

  • 4 Reliable Singapore Dividend Stocks I Wished I Had Bought Earlier

    Looking for a dependable dividend stream? Here are four reliable dividend-paying stocks that you can count on through good times and bad. The post 4 Reliable Singapore Dividend Stocks I Wished I Had Bought Earlier appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • UN records hundreds of killings and rights violations by Taliban

    The Taliban have carried out hundreds of human rights violations in Afghanistan since seizing power last year, the United Nations said Wednesday, including extra judicial killings and torture.

  • Ukraine lawmakers vote to sack prosecutor general, security chief

    Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday endorsed the president's decision to sack the country's top prosecutor and security chief, rubber stamping Ukraine's largest political shake-up since Russia invaded. The overhaul was confirmed as Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Tehran with his Turkish counterpart to discuss a possible agreement to unblock Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain. Several Ukrainian deputies writing on social media at the parliamentary session in Kyiv said lawmakers had overwhelmingly backed President Volodymyr Zelensky's shock call to remove the officials. "Parliament voted to dismiss Iryna Venediktova as prosecutor general," said David Arakhamia, a lawmaker affiliated to Zelensky. Other deputies said the plea to remove security chief Ivan Bakanov secured the necessary 226 votes. Zelensky asked parliament to approve the dismissals less than 48 hours after announcing late Sunday that he was suspending the senior law enforcement officials and that 650 cases of suspected treason were under investigation. He replaced Bakanov on Monday and described the shake up in the security services as an "audit" and said that 28 security officials were facing dismissal. "Different levels, different directions. But the grounds are similar -- unsatisfactory job performance," Zelensky said. Venediktova, who met regularly with counterparts from EU countries and the United States wrote on social media on Monday that she had "things to be proud of in her post and showed good results". - Tehran summit - Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, were due to meet in the Iranian capital on Tuesday to discuss mechanisms to export grain from Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are due to meet in Istanbul alongside Turkish and UN representatives, with hopes rising for an announced accord. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned this week that the grain impasse was "an issue of life and death for many human beings." NATO member Turkey has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kyiv to try to broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver the grain. Along the Black Sea coast, Kyiv said Tuesday that Russian forces had rocked the southern and coastal region of Odessa with a barrage of seven cruise missiles, wounding at least six people including a child. "One (missile) was shot down by air defences. Six hit a village. As a result, several residential buildings and other facilities were destroyed and caught fire," the Ukraine presidency said. The Russian defence ministry claimed that strikes on Odessa had destroyed a stockpile of Western-supplied weapons. - Kramatorsk shelled - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian troops earlier this week to prioritise the destruction of long-range artillery supplied by the United States and Ukraine's other Western allies. Observers credit the weapons with altering battlefield dynamics, giving Ukraine the capacity to hit Russian arms depots and command posts deep inside territory controlled by Moscow. The heaviest fighting in recent weeks, however, has centred not on the south but in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Kramatorsk, one of the last-remaining Donbas cities under Ukrainian control, was hit by Russian strikes on Tuesday, AFP journalists said. The head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said one person was killed, and distributed video of the attack showing flames jumping from the inside a residential building. AFP journalists said a four-story residential building was hit and saw panicked neighbours seeking medical attention from rescue workers in the aftermath. One man with a bloodied head lay on the ground, before being taken away by the emergency services. "He was just walking by and was hit," said one woman, who declined to give her name, visibly shaken after the bombardment. Russian strikes on Monday killed six people in the town of Toretsk, which has a population of around 30,000 and is not far from Kramatorsk. burs-jbr/jm

  • End of the line: Fed-up Sri Lankans rush for passports

    One of the longest queues in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo is for the exit, as thousands of people line up outside the immigration office seeking passports to escape the country's economic crisis.

  • 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years

    As 90-year-old Indian woman Reena Varma stands on the balcony of the house in Pakistan where she was born, visiting on Wednesday for the first in 75 years, she recalls her playful childhood. "I would stand here and sing," said Varma, as her eyes filled with tears. Varma has vivid memories of the day she and her family left the small, three-storey home tucked away in the narrow alleys of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where residents showered her with rose petals on her arrival on Wednesday.

  • US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

    The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions.

  • Jeruto storms world steeple, Feng claims discus

    Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto won world gold for Kazakhstan in the women's 3000m steeplechase on Wednesday while China's Feng Bin threw a massive personal best to claim the discus title.

  • Biden seeks to revive climate agenda as heat waves slam US, Europe

    President Joe Biden, thwarted by lawmakers and the Supreme Court, sought Wednesday to revive his ambitions to tackle climate change as heat waves batter the United States and Europe.

  • Sri Lanka's president-elect set to be sworn in

    Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was set to be sworn in as president Thursday, with officials saying he would set up an all-party unity cabinet to confront the country's economic crisis.