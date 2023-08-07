The Manpower Ministry warns against a deceitful WhatsApp message posing as a 'CPF Top-Up Scheme offer.' (PHOTO: MOM/FB and Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued an advisory on Sunday (6 August) about a WhatsApp message circulating under the guise of a "CPF Top-Up Scheme offer."

According to MOM, the message is a scam aimed at tricking individuals into divulging their personal information through a provided link, promising to receive extra Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

The scam claims that the "offer" will provide individuals with an additional $318 per month in their CPF accounts. It also claims that the offer will end once there are enough participants, thus forcing individuals to act fast in entering their personal information.

MOM urges public to report scam incidents to police

MOM took to Facebook to alert the public about the scam, and urged everyone to stay vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.

They emphasised that recipients of these messages should refrain from sharing them with others to prevent further spread of the scam.

For those who have fallen victim to the scam message, MOM strongly advises them to report the incident to the police without delay.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.