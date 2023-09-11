Team Flash versus RSG Singapore saw a packed crowd at the offline location. (Photo: Moonton)

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Singapore Season 6 is off to a competitive start.

And topping the chart after the first weekend of skirmishes are Homebois SG and last season's runner up Team Flash.

Last season's champion, RSG Singapore, had to settle for joint third with Bleed Esports after falling 2-1 to Team Flash on the first day of competition.

It was a nailbiter, but the addition of Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeo to Flash seems to have taken the squad to the next level.

Lolsie, who is on loan from RSG, returned to professional play after skipping out last season to serve as assistant coach.

"The reason behind Team Flash is to form a super team that everyone would fear. Team Flash got second place last season and they are very hungry — they were this close," said Lolsie in an interview with Yahoo Esports SEA.

"That's why we formed a super team of five so that we can get to M5."

Team Flash's Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeo (left) and Keith "Vanix" Lim". (Photo: Moonton)

Meanwhile, Homebois SG, who took over the now-disbanded Team SMG SG's slot, showed strong performances, knocking out Bleed Esports 2-1, and easily beating up-and coming squad Vanguard Esports 2-0. Homebois SG is the Singaporean branchof Malaysian squad Homebois.

Homebois versus Bleed was also the most watched match, with 12,585 peak concurrent viewers, according to esports streaming analytics site Esports Charts.

Homebois SG match against Alchemy SG also had 10,554 peak concurrent viewers, far ahead of the next most popular match, Bleed versus Vanguard, which had 4,799 viewers.

Last season's champion RSG Singapore bounced back from their loss to Team Flash to also take down Vanguard Esports 2-0.

The loss to Team Flash didn't seem to hamper their spirits, as Yeo "Diablo" Wee Lun felt that it was the first day and the team wasn't "playing at their best".

"This is the first time I've lost to a team other than Bleed (former EVOS) in the regular seasons, so it gives me a kind of feeling, that the scene is not as easy as it was," said Diablo.

"It's also good, as any team that goes to M5 will be well prepared, because they already face fierce competition back home."

MPL SG S6's regular season will take place over the next few weekends in September, with eight teams jostling for positions at the playoffs happening from 20 to 22 October.

The winner will take home the lion's share of the S$100,000 prize pool and a spot at the M5 World Championship taking place in the Philippines.

