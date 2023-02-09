Mobile Legends powerhouse Blacklist International has revealed its new roster for MPL Philippines Season 11 will include four new players. (Photo: Blacklist International)

Filipino Mobile Legends (MLBB) powerhouse Blacklist International revealed their revamped roster on Thursday (9 February) ahead of Season 11 of the MLBB Professional League (MPL) Philippines.

Blacklist International's roster will once again be built around its veteran core of Jonmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario, and Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap.

Reinforcing that storied trio will be new midlaner Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo, rookie gold laner Red "Super Red" Bordeos, and content creator Archer "Archer" Perez.

Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcase has also formally joined the squad after previously being a stand-in.

Prior to the announcement of the new roster, Blacklist International revealed that team stalwarts Salic "Hadji" Imam, Kiel "OHEB" Soriano, and Mark "ESON" Gerardo would all be taking a break and will thus skip MPL PH Season 11.

Head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza will also be taking a break, with Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani taking over his position while Dexter "DEX STAR" Alaba becomes the new assistant coach.

Presenting Blacklist International for MPL Season 11.



With the superstar duo leading our title defense, more of the same is expected: Title-contending, meta-shaping dominance.



But with changes in leadership and star reinforcements bringing new elements to the BLCK code: pic.twitter.com/sStI5LYfrC — BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL 👑 (@BLACKLISTINTL) February 9, 2023

Blacklist International's roster shuffle comes after their second place finish at the M4 World Championship in Jakarta back in mid-January.

The M3 world champions looked dominant run throughout much of the tournament, but Blacklist were denied a second-straight title after they got soundly swept by regional rivals ECHO, 4-0, in the grand finals.

Story continues

Blacklist International said that their new roster "is not a rebuild, it's an evolution."

"With the superstar duo leading our title defense, more of the same is expected: Title-contending, meta-shaping dominance," added the organisation.

Blacklist International's revamped roster will looking to win the organisation its fourth MPL PH title in MPL PH Season 11. The new season will kick off on 17 February with a M4 grand finals rematch between Blacklist and ECHO.

The M3 world champions will need another dominant run if they wish to fight for another world title on home soil as the M5 World Championship will be hosted in the Philippines this December.

Blacklist International MLBB roster:

Jonmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (tank/support, captain)

Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario (jungler)

Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap (exp laner)

Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcase (exp laner)

Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo (midlaner/support)

Red "Super Red" Bordeos (gold laner)

Archer "Archer" Perez

Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani (head coach)

Dexter "DEX STAR" Alaba (assistant coach)

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.