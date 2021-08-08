(Photo: Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton Games announced on Sunday (8 August) that it will be hosting the M3 World Championship, the third iteration of the game's annual world championship tournament, this December.

"There’s a lot more Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports action coming into the second half of 2021. With the MPL series gearing up for the Regular Season, preparations are well underway for our flagship international tournament. M3 will be held offline in December, bringing together the best MLBB teams worldwide to compete for the top title," Moonton said in a press release.

While Moonton has yet to reveal more details on M3, including the tournament's venue and schedule, the developer has confirmed that the event will be held offline.

M3 will be the third major MLBB tournament to be hosted this year after its previous iteration, the M2 World Championship, and 2021 MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC).

M2, held in Singapore back in January, was notably the first offline esports event to be hosted in Southeast Asia since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

M2 featured 12 of the best MLBB teams from Southeast Asia, Japan, Russia, and Brazil competing for a cut of a US$300,000 prize pool. Filipino powerhouse Bren Esports outlasted Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls in an epic best-of-seven grand finals to be crowned the reigining MLBB world champions.

The 2021 MSC, held online in June, featured 12 of the best teams from the various MLBB regional leagues in Southeast Asia competing for a cut of a US$150,000 prize pool. Execration defeated Blacklist International in the all-Filipino grand finals to take this year's MSC crown.

