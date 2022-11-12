Mobile Legends unveils collab with Neymar for World Cup 2022

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has announced a collaboration with Brazilian football star Neymar in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. (Photo: MOONTON Games)

Mobile Legends (MLBB) developer MOONTON Games unveiled on Saturday (12 November) a collaboration with Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known more simply as Neymar, in celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The collaboration between MLBB and Neymar will feature two new skins, Neymar Jr and Halo Striker, for the hero Bruno alongside a host of other rewards.

The Neymar Jr skin will be available via the lucky draw pool on 3 December while the Halo Striker skin can be acquired by using diamonds to earn a chance to flip a card from 20 November to 18 December.

Other rewards include badge packs, in-game photos signed by Neymar, as well as weekly gifts available from 28 November to 19 December.

MOONTON revealed in a press release that the Neymar Jr and Halo Striker skins were both exclusively designed by Neymar himself. (Photo: Getty Images)

Both skins features the football star's trademark 10 jersey number in a special yellow and blue toned jersey for his Elite skin, and a cyberpunk futuristic design that corresponds with Bruno's lore as The Protector.

"We wanted to collaborate with Neymar to produce an exclusive World Cup themed skin, a first for us. It is a momentous event for soccer fans in Malaysia, and we wanted to resonate well with our players there by collaborating with Neymar," said MOONTON in a press release.

"We will continue to collaborate with more personalities in the future to reach out to more players."

Neymar is currently playing for French football club Paris Saint-Germain. He is also playing for the Brazilian national team in the World Cup 2022.

The World Cup will be held from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.

