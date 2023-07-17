Mobile Legends wins big at inaugural MOBIES mobile gaming awards

The MOBIES 2023 awards aimed to celebrate the mobile gaming and esports titles that made strides within the industry over the past year.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang won four awards at the inaugural MOBIES Mobile Gaming Awards, including 'Competitive Game of the Year'. (Photo: MOONTON Games)

Popular mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends (MLBB) was the biggest winner at the inaugural MOBIES Mobile Gaming Awards with four awards, including 'Competitive Game of the Year' and 'Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year'.

The MOBIES 2023 awards show was hosted in Los Angeles, California and aimed to celebrate the mobile gaming and esports titles that made strides within the industry over the past year.

MLBB's four awards included 'Competitive Game of the Year', 'Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year', 'Mobile Team of the Year', and 'Mobile Player of the Year'.

(Photo: MOBIES)

MLBB beat out the likes of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Arena of Valor, Honor of Kings, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars for the 'Competitive Game of the Year' award.

MLBB also bagged the 'Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year' through the M4 World Championship, the game's annual world championship tournament that was held back in January.

The M4 World Championship grand finals was an all-Filipino affair where ECHO swept Blacklist International to be crowned world champions.

The M4 World Championship notably beat out the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, Free Fire World Series, Call of Duty Mobile World Championship Finals, Honor of Kings International Championship, and the Brawl Stars World Finals for the 'Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year' award.

M4 champions ECHO also bagged two more awards for MLBB. The entire squad won the 'Mobile Team of the Year' award while gold laner Frederic "Bennyqt" Gonzales was handed the 'Mobile Player of the Year' award.

ECHO beat out the likes of fellow MLBB powerhouse EVOS Esports, Honor of Kings' EStar Pro, PUBG Mobile's Stalwart Esports, Call of Duty Mobile's Tribe Gaming, and Brawl Stars' ZETA Division.

Meanwhile, Bennyqt won the 'Mobile Player of the Year' award over PUBG Mobile's Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal and Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel, Clash Royale's Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek, Free Fire's Ratchanon "Moshi" Kunrayason and Brawl Stars' "Tensai".

In case you missed the MOBIES 2023 awards ceremony, you can watch the replay here.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.