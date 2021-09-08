MOH to stop providing number of linked, unlinked COVID cases in daily report

3D rendering of COVID-19. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (8 September) that it will stop providing information on the number of linked and unlinked cases as this is “no longer as relevant as before” given the current strategy of living with COVID-19 in Singapore.

As Singapore’s vaccination rate is plateauing, MOH will also no longer present a detailed report on the vaccination progress every day. It noted that 81 per cent of the population have fully completed their vaccinations.

From Thursday, MOH will transit to announcing updates on the local COVID-19 situation once a day, instead of twice a day currently.

