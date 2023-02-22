Motor-racing fans can enjoy oval track racing at inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest

The launch of the Goodstock SpeedFest at Our Tampines Hub. (PHOTO: Goodstock SpeedFest)

SINGAPORE — Motor-racing fans in Singapore will have another racing series other than Formula One to look forward to this year, as the US Legend Cars racing series will flag off on a specially-built track at Changi Exhibition Centre from 11 to 13 August.

This is part of the inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest event, which was launched on Wednesday (22 February) at Our Tampines Hub by Singapore promoter Goodstock Motorsports.

Its managing director Ben Tan formalised the agreement with US Legend Cars' vice-president of racing operations, G.E. Chapman. The launch was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

"Oval track racing has a rich history in the United States and fans are attracted to the fast and close racing between drivers. As ticket holders are seated in a stadium-style arena, they are able to watch the entire race and all the action and drama that take place on the track," said Tan.

Total prize purse of S$150,000

The US Legend Cars race, which offers a total prize purse of S$150,000, will feature 30 drivers from around the world, including established Japanese driver Akinori Ogata.

The race is sanctioned by the INEX, the international sanctioning body of the Legend Car, and supported by Motor Sports Singapore. The single-seater Legend Cars can reach a top speed of 240 kmh and drivers will race 30 laps around a temporary quarter-mile oval track that will be built on the grounds of the Changi Exhibition Centre.

The racing series began in 1992 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, and has grown to become one of the fastest-growing motorsports events in the world. Races are now held across several countries around the world.

The Goodstock SpeedFest will also be supported by two motorsports events - the Bandolero race for women and a Drift show. In addition, spectators can also enjoy a performance from British stunt driver Terry Grant, who holds multiple world records including performing the largest loop-the-loop in a car.

"Motorsports is growing very fast in Asia, and Singapore is the right place for us to reach fans in the Southeast Asian region. We have a good partner in Goodstock and will work with them to make the event here a success," said Chapman.

The track venue can seat 5,000 per day. Ticketing information is available at ticketmaster.sg.

