Mobile Legends (MLBB) developer MOONTON Games announced on Friday (17 February) that Season 11 of the MLBB Professional League (MPL) Malaysia will kick off in March with a revamped format and with new teams joining the competition, including premier global organisation Team Secret.

MPL MY Season 11 will see competition shortened to six weeks, down from eight last season, from March to April. The Regular Season will take place from 10 March to 16 April while the Playoffs will be held from 27 to 30 April.

The 10 participating teams in the league will now be playing fewer matches in the Regular Season in a bid to "increase the level of performance from teams, allowing them more time to prepare and perform," said MOONTON.

As in previous seasons, the MPL MY Regular Season will see all 10 teams placed into a single group, where they will play a best-of-three match with every other team in the league.

Six teams will qualify for the Playoffs, which will have a hybrid elimination format that features lower bracket cushions for teams that make the semifinals.

The Top 4 teams in the league will start in the upper bracket, with the first and second-ranked teams seeded into the upper bracket semifinals while the third and fourth-ranked teams seeded into the upper bracket quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the fifth to sixth-placed teams in the league will compete in a Play-In event for the final two spots in the upper bracket quarterfinals.

The best-performing teams will earn the lion's share of the league's US$100,000 prize pool and will get the chance to represent Malaysia in the 2023 MLBB Southeast Asia Cup.

In addition to the revamped format, competition in MPL MY has also been shaken up by the entry of new teams to the league.

Team Secret, Red Giants Esports, and Madness Esports will be joining MPL MY for its 11th season, with Team Secret taking over Orange Esports' slot from last season while the latter two earned their places in the league through qualifiers.

Team Secret is by far the most notable addition to the league. The organisation has grown to become one of the most recognised esports brands in the world thanks in large part to its iconic Dota 2 team.

Team Secret also operates teams competing in League of Legends and VALORANT, among others. The organisation is no stranger to mobile esports, having fielded teams in League of Legends: Wild Rift and PUBG Mobile, and MPL MY Season 11 will mark its entry into MLBB.

Team Secret is set to announce its first-ever MLBB roster soon.

Meanwhile, TODAK, Team HAQ, RED Esports MY, Team SMG, HomeBois, RSG Slate MY, and Team Lunatix retain their spots in the league.

