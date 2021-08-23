MPL Philippines partners with Lawson for exclusive merchandise

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·2-min read
(Photo: MPL Philippines)
(Photo: MPL Philippines)

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines announced on Monday (23 August) its new partnership with the Philippine branch of Japanese convenience store franchise chain Lawson, which will allow fans of league to purchase branded merchandise from Lawson stores.

MPL PH fans can choose branded cups of their favorite teams with every purchase of a Lawson Blends Iced Coffee or Houseblend Iced Tea from their local Lawson stores from 24 August to 25 October. A ‘leaderboard’ determining the popularity of each team across Lawson stores in the Philippines has also been put up.

Fans can win Lawson store credits as well as exclusive MLBB in-game items by redeeming special codes located at the bottom of the cups. Collecting all eight cups will also give them a chance to win physical merchandise.

The MPL Philippines said in a press release that its new partnership with Lawson "marks an exciting hallmark" for the league that will bring it "one step closer to lifestyle audiences in the Philippines".

“The partnership with Lawson will help to strengthen our relationship with MPL Philippines fans and bring them closer to their favourite teams. We look forward to partnering up with more lifestyle and convenience brands, as part of our long-term investment in the Philippines,” said Matt Jaron, Business Development Lead at MPL Philippines.

MPL Philippines will be kicking off its eighth season on 27 August. The league was initially scheduled to start on 13 August but was forced to postpone it after Metro Manila went into lockdown from 6 to 20 August as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines continued to worsen. 

The new schedule for MPL Philippines Season 8 will see its regular season run from 27 August to 10 October. You can check out the schedule released by the league thus far here.

MPL Philippines Season 8 will notably see the implementation of a new franchise league system, MLBB developer Moonton Games formally announced back in mid-July.

The new system, first implemented by Moonton in MPL Indonesia in 2019, is aimed at establishing a sustainable esports ecosystem for MPL Philippines and eliminate the need to eliminate teams and hold qualifiers with every season.

The eight initial franchise teams for MPL PH Season 8 include: Season 7 champions Blacklist International, M2 World Champions Bren Esports, ECHO, ONIC PH, Smart Omega, Nexplay EVOS, RSG PH, and TNC Pro Team. They will be competing for a cut of a total prize pool of US$150,000.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • US VP Harris vows 'enduring engagement' in Asia

    Vice President Kamala Harris vowed "enduring engagement" in Asia on Monday, offering reassurances of Washington's commitment to the region following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover.The hardline Islamists' swift return to power a week ago, and desperate scenes of thousands trying to flee, have cast a shadow over the United States' status as a global superpower.

  • Tokyo stocks rebound on Asian gains

    Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as investors cheered gains by Asian tech firms, which rebounded from last week when Japanese shares were under pressure.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.

  • Anger as Covid-sceptic church flouts Sydney lockdown

    Australian police on Monday criticised a Sydney church for flouting the city's Covid-19 lockdown by holding a service for 60 people in a pandemic hotspot.

  • Any decision on ceasing TraceTogether should not be 'politicised': Vivian

    The decision on whether to cease its use should be guided by science, said Singapore's Foreign Minister.

  • People evacuated as new wildfire hits Greek island

    Scores of firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft battled a forest fire that broke out early Monday on the southern part of Greece's Evia island, less than two weeks after an inferno decimated its northern part.

  • MSIG Personal Accident Insurance (ProtectionPlus) Review: Affordable Accident Protection for the Whole Family

    With bonus benefits, discounted rates for your spouse and free coverage for up to three children, the MSIG ProtectionPlus plan could be the ideal personal accident plan for families with young children. MSIG ProtectionPlus is a reasonably robust plan with a good range of benefits […] The post MSIG Personal Accident Insurance (ProtectionPlus) Review: Affordable Accident Protection for the Whole Family appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • 7 Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges To Use In Singapore (2021)

    So you’ve heard about Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin giving their investors some truly incredible returns. If you’re feeling major FOMO, here are some of the best cryptocurrency exchanges available for aspiring crypto-investors in Singapore. Cryptocurrencies need no introduction. They’ve been all the hype over the […] The post 7 Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges To Use In Singapore (2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • "AI Day 2021" to bring together world’s top-notch AI experts and researchers

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 23 August 2021 - The online event AI Day 2021 – Empowering Innovations, organized by VinAI Research (the tech arm of Vingroup) will be held on August 27, 2021, aiming to unlock solutions to developing artificial intelligence in Vietnam. The event anticipates up to 2,000 participants, for the first time bringing together the world's top-tier experts in AI and leading researchers in Vietnam to share ideas and perspectives. The event will be held online for 2 days,

  • Maid accused of mixing menstrual blood and urine into employer’s food claims trial

    A domestic helper accused of mixing her menstrual blood and urine into her former employer’s food claimed trial on Monday (23 August), with her male employer testifying that he had received messages from her ex-boyfriend allegedly alerting him to the incidents.

  • Taliban flags proliferate as Afghan tricolour becomes resistance symbol

    After two decades out of power, the Taliban are swiftly moving to stamp their authority on Afghanistan using every tool at their disposal -- including flags.

  • New Zealand to stay in lockdown, outbreak 'yet to peak'

    New Zealand extended a national Covid-19 lockdown Monday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a Delta variant outbreak has yet to peak.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea's won leads Asia FX gains, Taiwan stocks jump 2%

    * Thai stocks hit highest in a month * Philippine c.bank says no drastic change in monetary policy * Bank of Korea rate decision this week eyed By Arundhati Dutta Aug 23 (Reuters) - The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday ahead of a central bank meeting this week, while Taiwanese stocks rose over 2% after the island began rolling out its first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine. Currency markets strengthened after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially. "Fears of a sharp global growth de-rating and/or faster than expected Fed normalisation may be overdone... a case of Fed deferring its announcement to taper could see USD ease off," Maybank analysts said in a note.

  • China reports zero local virus cases as Delta outbreak retreats

    China reported no new domestic coronavirus cases Monday, and Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months -- driven by the highly contagious Delta variant -- with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

  • Singapore July inflation surpasses pre-pandemic levels

    Singapore's key price gauge in July rose by its fastest pace in over two years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, due to higher electricity and gas costs driven by a hike in global oil prices, official data showed on Monday. Singapore's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly to 2.5% in July year-on-year, from 2.4% in June.

  • The art of the deal: US envoy behind the Taliban's return

    If one individual could bring peace to Afghanistan, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad touted himself as the man for the job.

  • Record Japan Paralympic team going for more than gold

    Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals but also to build a more inclusive society, according to top team official Miki Matheson.

  • AXA Hong Kong and HSBC jointly launch Overseas StudySurance

    Offers top-notch medical expenses coverage of up to HKD2,500,000 Comprehensive coverage with tailored protection to give peace of mind HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 August 2021 - With the increasing popularity of overseas study, AXA Hong Kong ("AXA") and HSBC launch a new insurance plan "Overseas StudySurance" to provide extensive care for students getting education abroad. With annual premium as low as HKD4,000, students can enjoy the comprehensive protection away from home with the follo

  • Looking To Build A Career In Investment? Here Are A Few Roles To Know And Consider

    A successful career in the investment sector is a virtual guarantee of a well-heeled life. Here’s how to get started. Google ‘investment careers singapore’ and what you’ll see are career pages and listings for some of the biggest employers in the market: Temasek Holdings, GIC […] The post Looking To Build A Career In Investment? Here Are A Few Roles To Know And Consider appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • UBS’s rich Asia clients poured billions into sustainable assets

    UBS Group’s wealthy Asian clients are pouring billions of dollars into sustainable assets as the region’s millionaires jump on a global push into socially responsible investing.

  • Deadly firefight at Kabul airport as US boosts airlift

    Western security forces were involved in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen Monday at Kabul airport, as US President Joe Biden sought to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.