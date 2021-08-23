(Photo: MPL Philippines)

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines announced on Monday (23 August) its new partnership with the Philippine branch of Japanese convenience store franchise chain Lawson, which will allow fans of league to purchase branded merchandise from Lawson stores.

MPL PH fans can choose branded cups of their favorite teams with every purchase of a Lawson Blends Iced Coffee or Houseblend Iced Tea from their local Lawson stores from 24 August to 25 October. A ‘leaderboard’ determining the popularity of each team across Lawson stores in the Philippines has also been put up.

Fans can win Lawson store credits as well as exclusive MLBB in-game items by redeeming special codes located at the bottom of the cups. Collecting all eight cups will also give them a chance to win physical merchandise.

The MPL Philippines said in a press release that its new partnership with Lawson "marks an exciting hallmark" for the league that will bring it "one step closer to lifestyle audiences in the Philippines".

“The partnership with Lawson will help to strengthen our relationship with MPL Philippines fans and bring them closer to their favourite teams. We look forward to partnering up with more lifestyle and convenience brands, as part of our long-term investment in the Philippines,” said Matt Jaron, Business Development Lead at MPL Philippines.

MPL Philippines will be kicking off its eighth season on 27 August. The league was initially scheduled to start on 13 August but was forced to postpone it after Metro Manila went into lockdown from 6 to 20 August as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines continued to worsen.

The new schedule for MPL Philippines Season 8 will see its regular season run from 27 August to 10 October. You can check out the schedule released by the league thus far here.

MPL Philippines Season 8 will notably see the implementation of a new franchise league system, MLBB developer Moonton Games formally announced back in mid-July.

The new system, first implemented by Moonton in MPL Indonesia in 2019, is aimed at establishing a sustainable esports ecosystem for MPL Philippines and eliminate the need to eliminate teams and hold qualifiers with every season.

The eight initial franchise teams for MPL PH Season 8 include: Season 7 champions Blacklist International, M2 World Champions Bren Esports, ECHO, ONIC PH, Smart Omega, Nexplay EVOS, RSG PH, and TNC Pro Team. They will be competing for a cut of a total prize pool of US$150,000.

