(Images: MOONTON, Getty Images)

The playoffs for the fifth season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Singapore Season 5 will take place at Suntec City Mall's North Atrium (between Tower 1 and 2) from 14 to 16 April, with the top four teams battling it out in a double elimination bracket.

Team Flash, Team SMG SG, Bleed Esports, and RSG Slate SG will duke it out for the top prize of S$30,000, with the runner up receiving S$15,000, followed by S$5,000 and S$4,000 for the third and fourth-placed teams.

The first placed winner will also earn a slot for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023, but will feature for the first time non-SEA teams from North America, Turkey, and MENA taking place later this year in June.

RSG SG beat the Slate Esports in the MPL SG Season 4 finals, before the two teams merged.

Besides catching the exciting playoffs, fans can also grab team merchandise, as well as participate in activities from MPL SG sponsors. The event space is expected to seat 150.

While RSG SG Slate are the hot favourites following the pre-season merge, the players from the previous slate of Slate did not transfer over.

Instead they left to join Bleed Esports, keeping the old rivalry intact.

The season has seen both Bleed and RSG Slate SG dominate with 6-1 results. Bleed may have the slight advantage, having beaten RSG Slate 2-0 in the last week.

But RSG Slate have long had the former Slate (and EVOS SG) squad's numbers, so barring any surprise, RSG Slate could make it a three-peat for the MPL SG title and the slot to battle the world's best MLBB teams at MSC 2023.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.