MTG The Brothers War preview card: Power Plant Worker channels 1994's Antiquities

The preview card Power Plant Worker, sent to Yahoo Southeast Asia. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

The latest Magic: The Gathering set The Brothers’ War is finally approaching its release date on 18 November, and as usual, it is preview season!

The new set will (finally) reveal the full story of the legendary war between the brothers Urza and Mishra, as the planeswalker Teferi travelled back in time in a bid to save the future of the Multiverse.

The set is expected to feature lots of artifacts, since both Urza and Mishra are artificers, and Yahoo Southeast Asia is excited to showcase one such artifact creature – Power Plant Worker.

If the text for Power Plant Worker seems a little familiar, you have definitely played Magic: The Gathering for a while!

The war between Urza and Mishra was last referenced in the set Antiquities all the way back in 1994, and the set features three very unique lands:

Have all three lands and make more mana! (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

We now get to witness the little machines oiling and running some of Urza’s landmark buildings in The Brothers' War, and these new machines share a similar flavour too!

Just like the three land cards from Antiquities, Power Plant Worker becomes a better worker *cough* card (it gets permanent +1/+1 counters) when the other workers from Urza’s mine and tower are on the battlefield too!

The new Power Plant Worker seems like a decent card for drafting.

It is a colourless Common card, and it has a good potential to become a bigger threat in the right situation when you can give it permanent +1/+1 counters.

It is definitely a viable pick if you are able to secure Mine Worker and Tower Worker while drafting as well, but that will really depend on the packs you open for draft!

Pre-release for The Brothers’ War starts on 11 November, and expect to see Power Plant Worker when you attend the event and play some Sealed!

Jay Chan plays a lot of Dota 2 and MTG. He's terrible in Dota 2 and a scrub in MTG, and maybe spends too much money on both games.

