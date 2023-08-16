Magic: The Gathering - Wild of Eldraine preview card: Johann's Stopgap

With the end of Elesh Norn’s overambitious madness in March of the Machine, the first set in the post-Phyrexian-invasion Multiverse Wilds of Eldraine is coming to local game stores on 8 September.

Before the fairy-tales-driven set bewitches players in September, here is a preview card exclusively for Yahoo Southeast Asia from Wizards of the Coast: Johann’s Stopgap.

Johann is one of the new characters in Eldraine too. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

For three generic mana and one blue mana, Johann’s Stopgap is a common sorcery which returns one target nonland permanent to its owner’s hand before drawing a card.

It also has the brand new mechanic Bargain. Bargain is similar to the long-standing mechanic Kicker, where players can pay an optional cost to trigger an additional effect.

When a player casts Johann’s Stopgap, they may choose to sacrifice an artifact, enchantment, or token. When they do so, Johann’s Stopgap will cost two generic mana less to cast.

Food token from Throne of Eldraine. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

This is a nifty cost reducer, because Food tokens are an Eldraine thing (they first appeared in Throne of Eldraine), and if you have watched the debut video of Wilds of Eldraine, Role token enchantments are set to make a splash in the new set too.

(Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast)

Johann’s Stopgap is a sorcery card, meaning that its interaction with troublesome nonland permanents on your opponent’s board is restrictive, since players can only cast it on their own turn.

It might be better used to bounce one of your own permanents during your main phases (especially if you can recast them for a beneficial enter the battlefield effect), or simply to just draw a card if you pay its Bargain cost.

This card is, however, possibly a very useful one in Limited formats, where interactions and drawing cards come at a premium.

Get ready for a new happily ever after in Eldraine, when pre-release for Wilds of Eldraine takes place from 1-3 September!

