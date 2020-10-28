Nanyang CC's Anytime Fitness added to list of COVID venues, visited 6 times

SINGAPORE —A gym at a community club – visited on six separate occasions – and a Kopitiam outlet at the Changi Airport were among the additions made by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (28 October) to a list of places visited by community cases while infectious.

The Nanyang Community Club’s Anytime Fitness gym – located at 60 Jurong West Street 91 – was visited on 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, and 20 October from 12.35pm to 2.20pm, 10.25pm to 12.25am, 3.10pm to 4.25pm, 9.25pm to 10.20pm, 3.30pm to 5.05pm and 4pm to 5.25pm, respectively.

The gym is opened 24 hours to its members.

Changi Airport Terminal 3’s Kopitiam outlet was visited on 22 October from 7.05am to 7.55am.

Other places added to the list are Our Tampines Hub’s Rumah Makan Minang restaurant, visited on 17 October from 5.50pm to 6.35pm, and Ice Cream Chefs at 12 Jalan Kuras, visited on the same day from 8.50pm to 9.45pm.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, said the MOH.

As a precautionary measure, visitors who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, it added.

They should see a doctor if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection – such as cough, sore throat and runny nose – as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” the ministry added.

The list of visited public venues excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport and will be updated on a rolling 14-days basis, or one incubation period, and as epidemiological investigations progress.

On the same day, the MOH confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country’s total to 57,987.

