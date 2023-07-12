National Day 2023: How to secure your free tickets for the heartland celebrations?

Singaporeans and PRs can apply for tickets on 15 July to enjoy events commemorating Singapore's 58th birthday at 5 locations

Singaporeans and PRs can secure two or four tickets to the five festival sites.(PHOTO: Getty Images and NDP 2023 Executive Committee)

SINGAPORE — This year's National Day celebrations will again go into the heartlands of Singapore, with community activities under the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals on 5 and 6 August.

The spotlight for the heartland event - which will take place over five locations - will be on sports, encouraging locals to explore various sports tryouts and kampung games, serves as a platform for people from all walks of life to come together and commemorate Singapore's 58th birthday,

Tickets for the festival can be secured via e-ticket applications starting from 12 noon on Saturday (15 July). A limited number of physical tickets will also be made available for redemption at selected SAFRA clubs.

How to get free tickets for National Day festivities?

The festival is set to take place at five locations: the ActiveSG sport centres in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands on 5 and 6 August, and Our Tampines Hub only on 6 August.

Singaporeans and permanent residents will have the opportunity to apply for two or four tickets to any of the five festival sites.

To secure tickets for this heartlands celebration, applicants must visit the official website and complete the necessary information in the provided online form. This includes details such as NRIC, email address, and contact number.

To ensure fairness, tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, limiting each applicant to one application.

Successful applicants can anticipate receiving their e-tickets within two to three working days via the email addresses provided during the application process.

Each e-ticket grants admission to a single spectator, including infants carried in arms. Tickets are strictly non-transferable and not for sale.

A sneak peek into the festivities

The heartland celebrations promises to be an celebration of sports, culture, and community engagement. Festival sites will open from 4pm to 9pm on both days.

Qualified coaches will be present to facilitate sports tryouts, including athletics, basketball, football, and table tennis. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience archery, skateboarding, roller skating, and zorbing (a sport where participants roll inside a large inflatable ball).

The event also features kampung games such as "ring the landmark", where participants aim to toss rings around pegs. Families can enjoy activities, including bouncy castles and community mural painting.

Entertainment will be a significant highlight of the festivals, with live performances by renowned musicians such as The Island Voices, Hear65 artists, the Bagpipe Band from Boys' Brigade Singapore, and even TikTok content creators.

On National Day, the five festival sites will also host fireworks displays synchronised with the ones at the Padang (where the parade takes place) and Marina Bay, providing an opportunity to enjoy the fireworks as well.

Locals can explore various sports activities with qualified coaches during the 2023's heartland celebrations. (PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub)

