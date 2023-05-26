Executive committee unveils logo and new song, as parade makes its return to the historic Padang field after two years

The guard of honour contingent march past in front of the City Hall during the National Day Parade at Padang on August 9, 2015 in Singapore. Singapore is celebrating her 50th year of independence on August 9, 2015. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Ticket applications for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) and its preview shows will begin at 12 noon on Monday (29 May).

Singapore citizens and permanent residents have the opportunity to apply for two, four, or six tickets to either the parade on 9 August or one of the two preview shows on 22 and 29 July

The application period will close on 12 June at 12 noon. Successful applicants will be notified by email between 23 and 28 June.

To apply, individuals can visit the official NDP website or scan a provided QR code, which will direct them to an application form.

The form requires applicants to fill in details such as their NRIC, email address, and contact number. After submitting the form, they will receive a confirmation email. It is recommended to use personal email addresses to ensure that notification emails are not diverted to junk or spam folders.

The NDP 2023 executive committee stressed in a media release on Friday (26 May) the importance of avoiding filling out forms from unverified sources or links to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information.

Each applicant will be entitled to one ballot chance, with only the latest submission considered final. All previous entries will be excluded from the balloting process.

Each ticket admits only one spectator. The committee added that all children, including infants carried in arms, must have a valid ticket for admission to the show.

Seize Your NDP Experience: Scan the QR code to access the application form for purchasing NDP tickets, and secure your spot in the grand celebration. (PHOTO: NDP 2023 Executive Committee)

What should one expect during NDP 2023?

This year's NDP festivities will spread across the iconic Padang and five stadiums in the heartlands, promising a grand celebration for all.

The festivities will begin on 5 and 6 August, with live performances, carnivals and sports activities take place in five heartland neighbourhoods: Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Tampines.

These will be held in collaboration with Sport Singapore's GetActive! Singapore heartland festivals, which will offer a range of sports activities designed for families.

In returning to the historic Padang field after a two-year hiatus, NDP 2023 will showcase several unique segments.

One of the highlights will be an enhanced aerial display specially designed to honour the Republic of Singapore Air Force's 55th anniversary. The march-past will also see the debut of the Digital and Intelligence Service's (DIS) guard-of-honour marching contingent.

Attendees will also be treated to crowd favourites such as the presidential gun salute and the Red Lions parachute team.

There will also be a show segment that puts the spotlight on over a dozen remarkable Singaporeans who are relentlessly pursuing their dreams. Among them is national sprinter Shanti Pereira, who recently became the first Singaporean woman to secure gold medals in 100m and 200m races at a single SEA Games.

The NDP show will reach its climax with the traditional dazzling fireworks display.

Roaring towards a Shared Future: The NDP 2023 logo embodies the nation's unity, as a lion head gazes beyond the horizon, embodying our collective determination. (PHOTO: NDP 2023 Executive Committee)

Theme: "Onward as One"

This year's NDP theme is "Onward as One," which encourages Singaporeans to look forward confidently and work together to build a shared future as one united people.

The NDP 2023 logo features a lion head looking beyond the horizon, symbolising the nation coming together with the determination to build a shared future.

The number "58" represents the number of years since independence in 1965. The five stars on the logo represent the national ideals of democracy, peace, progress, justice, and equality.

Colonel Terence Ho, chairman of the NDP 2023 executive committee, stated, "NDP 2023 aspires to achieve three outcomes – to call upon Singaporeans to look forward confidently, to strengthen the unity of Singaporeans, and to inspire Singaporeans to come together to build a shared future."

The NDP committee also aims to promote volunteerism and public engagement through initiatives like #GiveAsOneSG. Another initiative, #UniteAsOneSG, encourages Singaporeans to unite and gain knowledge about their country.

Shine Your Light

The NDP 2023 theme song, titled "Shine Your Light," is composed by Don Richmond, who previously wrote the music and lyrics for last year's theme song, "Stronger Together".

Richmond collaborated with rapper Shigga Shay for this song, which also showcases the talents of established NDP performers The Island Voices, 53A, and Olivia Ong. But that's not all!

Three newcomers, lewloh, Lineath, and Iman Fandi (daughter of former national football star Fandi Ahmad), also feature in the song.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.