NDP 2021 to be 'milestone event' for mass events: NDP ExCo

Nicholas Yong
·Assistant News Editor
·4-min read
Part of the marching contingent from the Singapore Armed Forces at the National Day Parade on 9 August 2020. PHOTO: Nicholas Yong/Yahoo News Singapore
Part of the marching contingent from the Singapore Armed Forces at the National Day Parade on 9 August 2020. PHOTO: Nicholas Yong/Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE — Singapore's 56th National Day Parade (NDP) will be marked by six times more participants than the 2020 edition, amid hopes that it will be the first of more mass events to come amid the pandemic. 

"With the proper precautions in place, we want to make NDP a milestone event, paving the way for the resumption of large-scale events amid an endemic COVID-19 situation,” said Brigadier-General Tan Cheng Kwee, who chairs the NDP 2021 Executive Committee (ExCo).

While the ExCo is currently in discussions with the Ministry of Health on the number of spectators who will be allowed to attend the festivities, BG Tan told reporters at a media briefing that he hoped to see upwards of 1,000 spectators on 9 August.

Some 1,200 participants will be part of the 2021 festivities, taking place at The Float @ Marina Bay, which usually sees some 25,000 NDP spectators. Split into smaller functional groups, all participants have been fully vaccinated and must undergo weekly rostered routine testing across rehearsals and performances.

Yahoo News Singapore asked about contingency plans should there be a significant number of infections among participants, and whether there was any scenario under which the ExCo would consider cancelling the entire parade

In response, BG Tan expressed confidence in the safe management measures that will be taken for the parade. "The way we have organised the groups on the ground - seating, ticketing, getting the particulars for our participants as well as spectators - has been designed such that in the very, very rare situation if we have an infection, we can quickly ring fence, contact trace and quickly react."

There will only be one preview show, while Singaporeans are encouraged to stay home and catch the parade, as part of safe management measures. 

By comparison, just 200 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel took part in the 2020 parade at the Padang, with no spectators. For the first time, the parade did not have mass performances. Instead, an evening show with around 100 participants was broadcast from the Star Performing Arts Centre.

No public ballot for tickets

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday afternoon (2 July), BG Tan, who is the Chief Guards Officer, said there will be no public ballot for tickets this year. 

Instead, fully-vaccinated “everyday heroes” – COVID frontliners and essential workers such as hawkers, transport personnel and teachers – will be invited to attend NDP 2021. The ExCo will work with the respective government agencies to nominate these individuals, likely by the middle of July. 

"This year, with prudence in mind, we are going to limit the number of NDP packs we give out. They will only be given to spectators, and we also reduce the number of items we put in the packs," said BG Tan, who said the packs would contain "essential items" such as a reusable water bottle, hand sanitiser and a mini handheld Singapore flag. 

Last month, the multi-ministry taskforce on COVID-19 announced plans to accelerate Singapore's vaccination drive, with the goal to fully vaccinate two-thirds of the population against the coronavirus by National Day.

NDP 2021 theme 

INFOGRAPHIC: Mindef
INFOGRAPHIC: Mindef

This year's NDP theme is “Together, Our Singapore Spirit”, while the parade's theme song, titled “The Road Ahead”, is written and composed by Linying and Evan Low. It is performed by Linying, Sezairi Sezali, Shye-Anne Brown and Shabir.

BG Tan stressed that NDP is not merely a performance or a show. "NDP is an entire movement through which Singaporean can express and affirm what they value about Singapore."

The parade will harness technology and connect performances for its first ever live-virtual performance. The same technology will be repeated in the Parade and Ceremony segments where civilian entities will participate and join NDP 2021 via virtual means.

There will be the customary community activities all across the island and a livestream of the parade to those at home. Both the Parade and Show segments have been designed with a home audience in mind, and viewers can look forward to seeing television-exclusive special effects during the livestream.

And over the weekend leading up to 9 August, the ever popular Red Lions will conduct free fall jumps over various heartland sites, in addition to old favourites like the State Flag flying over residential areas and fireworks. 

However, there will not be a mobile column in the heartlands this year. 

NDP 2021 is organised by the Singapore Armed Forces' Guards Formation, together with other public agencies and volunteer groups.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More stories:

National Day parade will be held 'as long as there is a Singapore', says NDP ExCo chair

PM Lee Hsien Loong: Holding NDP2020 symbolises Singapore's unity amid COVID-19

National Day parade will be held 'as long as there is a Singapore', says NDP ExCo chair

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Best Savings Accounts in Singapore to Park Your Money (July 2021)

    Banks in Singapore have all lowered their savings account interest rates since COVID-19. This begs the question: Which savings account should you stash your cash in right now? Before COVID-19 struck, the average salaried worker could easily earn about 1.85% to 2% a year on […] The post Best Savings Accounts in Singapore to Park Your Money (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Briton charged with not wearing mask in MRT arrived at State Courts without mask

    Benjamin Glynn, 39, was charged on Friday (2 July) for failing to wear a mask while in an MRT train, causing public nuisance and for threatening police officers who went to his residence.

  • Latest NTUC Fairprice Promo Codes In Singapore (July 2021)

    As everyone stays safely at home, it’s also imperative that you take a save approach towards shopping for essentials such as groceries. With Phase 3: Heightened Alert in full gear, Singapore is better equipped to handle essential needs than a year ago. And we are […] The post Latest NTUC Fairprice Promo Codes In Singapore (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Taking the EU reins, Slovenia plans to press ahead on China investment deal

    Slovenia will press on with completing the EU’s troubled investment deal with China as it assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union on Thursday. The presidency rotates among EU member states and is responsible for the functioning of the council, the EU’s co-legislative body alongside the European Parliament. The tiny Balkan nation begins its six-month stint at a time of great flux for EU-China relations, and after parliament has frozen consideration of the deal, the Comprehensi

  • Coronavirus: cleaner at Hong Kong quarantine hotel tests preliminary-positive for more infectious variant

    A cleaner at a Hong Kong quarantine hotel has tested preliminary-positive for a more infectious mutant strain of Covid-19, potentially dashing officials’ hopes that a previous Delta transmission scare had been brought under control. The infection prompted an overnight lockdown of the Port Centre in Aberdeen, where the patient lives, for compulsory screening, but no new infections were detected following the testing of 530 people. If confirmed, the case would bring the city’s 24-day run of zero l

  • Tourists to land for Phuket reopening depsite Covid surge

    The first international travellers for a quarantine-free scheme will touch down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket, as Thailand tries to reboot its depleted tourism industry despite enduring its worst virus outbreak.Tourism makes up almost a fifth of the economy.

  • Citibank Credit Card Promotions and Deals: July 2021

    If you’ve got a Citibank credit card, you’re in luck. Here are the deals you can enjoy as a Citibank credit cardmember (on top of the credit card’s own perks). A well-known global bank, Citibank offers some of the best credit cards in Singapore. It […] The post Citibank Credit Card Promotions and Deals: July 2021 appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Of 10 new COVID cases in Singapore, 4 are local and linked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (1 July) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,589.

  • Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know

    China's ruling Communist Party, which celebrates its 100th anniversary Thursday, is characterised by secrecy in leading the world's second-biggest economic power from the shadows.

  • Trump Org., CFO to be charged Thursday: US media

    Former president Donald Trump's company and its long-serving chief financial officer are to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes, US media reported.

  • National security law: Hong Kong police officer denies using body as human shield against motorcyclist, court hears

    A police officer who was last year hit by a motorcycle during a protest against Hong Kong’s national security law has denied using his body as a human shield to stop the rider, who faces secession and terrorism charges in the first trial under the new legislation. Defendant Tong Ying-kit is accused of ramming his vehicle into Constable Yeung Chun-yiu and two other policemen in Wan Chai last year on July 1, the second day the Beijing-imposed legislation took effect, among other charges. Yeung, wh

  • Chinese carmakers see overseas sales double as global chip shortage hits US, European rivals harder

    Chinese carmakers became beneficiaries of a global shortage of semiconductors, with their outbound shipments more than doubling as American and European rivals fell behind. Mainland vehicle manufacturers exported 760,000 units between January and May, up 103 per cent from a year ago. Their performance was buoyed by a strong recovery in production arising from successful containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The he

  • Singaporeans hold largely positive views of China: poll

    Amid negative global perceptions of China, a new poll says Singaporeans hold largely positive views of China.

  • Myanmar junta releases thousands of jailed anti-coup protesters

    Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country on Wednesday, including local journalists jailed after reporting critically on the junta's bloody crackdown.

  • Tourists land in no-quarantine Phuket despite Thailand Covid-19 surge

    The first international travellers touched down Thursday in the holiday hotspot of Phuket under a quarantine-free scheme, as Thailand tries to reboot its battered tourism industry while also enduring its worst coronavirus outbreak.

  • William and Harry reunite for Diana statue tribute

    Princes William and Harry will set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

  • In wake of Apple Daily’s demise, European Parliament considers resolution on Hong Kong

    The European Parliament is considering a new resolution on Hong Kong in response to the city’s crackdown on the Apple Daily newspaper, which was consistently critical of the local government and Beijing before being forced to shut down. The move would represent the first action by a legislative body at the European Union over Apple Daily’s demise, after strong condemnation by the US and other Western countries. The newspaper printed its final edition last week after senior editors were arrested

  • 6 A La Carte Buffets To Enjoy During Phase 3 (Heightened Alert)

    Heading out for a cheat meal this weekend? Check out one of these lip-smacking a la carte buffets that are also pocket-friendly! Like most self-professed foodies in Singapore, the one thing that made everything feel better during Circuit Breaker was the fact that you could […] The post 6 A La Carte Buffets To Enjoy During Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Man to be charged for not wearing mask in MRT train, public nuisance

    A 39-year-old man will be charged on Friday (2 July) for failing to wear a mask while in an MRT train, public nuisance and using threatening words towards police officers who were on duty.

  • PSP refutes Ong Ye Kung’s ‘false allegations’ over Indian immigrants and CECA

    The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has refuted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s “false allegations” that the opposition party has helped fuel sentiment against Indian immigrants arising from its position about the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).