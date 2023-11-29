NEA to take enforcement action on Tangs Plaza for infestation in the ceiling, following viral rat video

Screenshot of rat on food tray at Tangs Market circulating on social media since Monday, 27 November 2023 (Photos: Sgfollowsall/Instagram)

SINGAPORE — The National Environment Agency (NEA) will be taking enforcement action against Tang Plaza's building management for rat infestation in the ceiling. This came after a joint inspection together with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after a viral social media video surfaced on Monday (27 November) showing a twitching rat on a food tray at Tangs Market food court.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (28 November), SFA said that two rounds of joint inspection have been conducted, with officers from both agencies inspected takeaway food shops and common areas, as well as the ceiling, for signs of pest and rat infestation.

Five food shops in Tangs Plaza were also found with hygiene lapses, of which the SFA will be taking enforcement action. The authority is also aware of the circulating video on social media.

"Food safety and vector control is a joint responsibility. While agencies put in place and enforce regulatory measures, operators and premise owners must play their part too. SFA and NEA will continue to monitor the effectiveness of measures taken by the parties involved to safeguard food safety and eradicate the rodent issue," said SFA.

Viral video of incident

The viral video started circulating on Monday, and showed a rat lying on top of a food tray, on a table at Tangs Market food court. A woman was heard squealing after noticing the rat twitching and squirming. Further screams from surrounding people followed thereafter.

According to online news site Stomp, the incident happened on Saturday (25 November). Tangs told The Straits Times that it was “actively working on gathering the facts”.

Tangs Market is located in the basement of Tang Plaza and is operated by the Fei Siong Group. Yahoo Southeast Asia has reached out to Tangs Singapore and Fei Siong Group for further details.

