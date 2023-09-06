NEA warns of increasing dengue cases, large clusters as different serotype raises concerns

A pest-control worker fumigates an area against aedes mosquitoes which carry the dengue virus at a public residential estate in Singapore. (PHOTO: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —Singapore is facing an escalating threat of dengue cases, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (6 September).

Along with the warning, the NEA urged the public to take immediate steps to prevent mosquito breeding to curb the growing crisis.

According to the NEA, there is a looming "risk of a surge in dengue cases", primarily due to the dominance of Dengue virus serotype 1 (DENV-1).

This dominance has emerged amidst a backdrop of consistently high weekly dengue case numbers, the presence of several large and persistent dengue clusters, and a notable abundance of Aedes mosquitoes in various locations across Singapore, according to the NEA.

The NEA stressed the urgency of the situation, stating, "Immediate action is needed by all to avoid a surge in dengue cases."

Concerns rise as new dengue virus serotype overtakes DENV-3 dominance

The rise of DENV-1 cases over the past two months has been a cause for concern, as this serotype has overtaken the previously dominant Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3).

The NEA reported that cases of DENV-1 accounted for approximately 55 per cent of monthly cases in July, nearly tripling the proportion of DENV-3 cases, which stood at only 17 per cent.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported more than 6,200 dengue cases this year.

Where are the dengue clusters in Singapore

Currently, there are 48 active dengue clusters across the country, including 13 large clusters with over 10 cases each.

Among these are the 319-case cluster at Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 Toa Payoh and the 177-case cluster at Lorong 1A Toa Payoh, where dengue transmission has persisted.

Other notable large dengue clusters include a 66-case cluster at Angklong Lane in the Sin Ming area, and a 44-case cluster at Eng Kong Road in Bukit Timah.

The NEA also expressed concern about the 29-case dengue cluster at Science Park Drive and the 24-case cluster at Lentor Loop, both of which have exhibited a high rate of dengue transmission.

Key steps for Aedes mosquito population suppression

In response to this escalating threat, the NEA called upon the public to take immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding by following the "S-A-W" steps: spraying insecticide in dark corners around their homes, applying insect repellent regularly, and wearing long-sleeve tops and long pants.

The NEA advised individuals diagnosed with or suspected to be infected with dengue to take precautions to prevent further mosquito bites, including using insect repellent and adhering to the other S-A-W actions, to avoid transmitting the dengue virus to mosquitoes and others in their neighbourhoods.

The authorities also revealed that about 68 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding sites detected in dengue cluster areas were found in homes.

At the same time, 29 per cent were in public areas, 1 per cent at construction sites, and 2 per cent at other types of premises, the NEA said, stressing the importance of sustained individual and community efforts to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the Aedes mosquito population.

The agency urged all residents to take immediate action to suppress the Aedes mosquito population by regularly following the "B-L-O-C-K" steps:

Breaking up hardened soil

Lifting and emptying flowerpot plates

Overturning pails and wiping their rims

Changing water in vases

Keeping roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside

