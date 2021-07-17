New $250,000 grant seeks to help youth-led community initiatives

Tony Tan (left), CEO of Innotrek, presents a cheque of $250,000 for the “Impact to the Community by Youth” grant to Delane Lim, co-Founder and executive director of CLA, in the presence of Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Education and Manpower. (PHOTO: Character and Leadership Academy)

SINGAPORE — Youths who have a passion in championing social causes can now tap on a $250,000 grant to help them make a positive impact in the community.

The “Impact to the Community by Youth” grant, in which youth-led projects that benefit the community will be given up to $1,000 each to fund their initiatives, was launched at the Global Youth Leaders' Summit on Saturday (17 July).

It is open to young people in Singapore with student passes, and is pledged by outdoor education company Innotrek to FutuReady Asia's Character and Leadership Academy (CLA), a local charity for youth development causes.

"We want to encourage them to also think about the issues in their community and how, despite their young age, they too can make a difference,” said Delane Lim, CLA's co-founder and executive director.

“Whether it is taking a stand against racism or drawing attention to mental health issues, the grant allows them to take their first steps to be socially active.”

The launch of the grant was witnessed by Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Education and Manpower; Tin Pei Ling, Member of Parliament for MacPherson; as well as Modise Casalis Mokitlane, high commissioner of South Africa to Singapore.

The Global Youth Leaders' Summit is an annual event into its 13th edition, and seeks to equip youths with the tools to improve themselves and, in turn, the society-at-large. This year's theme was "Matters that Matter", putting the spotlight on youth issues such as mental health, the power of words and how to be good leaders and role models.

Over 1,000 youth leaders and 77 schools from the region took part in the one-day hybrid event, where they heard from various thought leaders such as Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic and learnt from inspirational stories of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Youths can apply for the "Impact to the Community by Youths" grant here. The deadline for application is on 31 March, 2022.

