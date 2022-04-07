No cases of Omicron XE variant in Singapore so far: MOH

Travellers queue to self check-in before departure at Changi International Airport in Singapore on 1 April, 2022, (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — No cases of the Omicron XE variant have been found in Singapore as of Wednesday (6 April), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In response to Yahoo News Singapore's queries, MOH said on Thursday that it is constantly monitoring information about new strains, and the prevalence of variants circulating in the local community. MOH will provide updates of any significant developments, it added.

Regional countries have been on heightened health alert since XE first emerged in January.

Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Tuesday said that no cases of the new variant have been detected in the country and that they have been detected in neighbouring Thailand.

But Malaysian experts have warned that the variant may reach its shores within a month.

XE is a mutation of the original BA.1 variant and its more contagious subvariant BA.2 strain, which is referred to as a “recombinant”.

In its weekly epidemiological report released last Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the XE recombinant was first detected in the UK on 19 January and said early estimates showed that it could be more transmissible.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," said the WHO.

XE is classified as being linked to the Omicron variant for now unless some of its characteristics, such as severity, show significant differences at a later stage.

Over 600 XE cases have been detected in the UK.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has 1,123,886 COVID cases and 1,287 deaths. As of 11 March, some 90 per cent of Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases are of the BA.2 subvariant.

