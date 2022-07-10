Nova Esports sweep J Team 4-0 to become first-ever Wild Rift Icons world champions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·7-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Esports
    Esports
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Wild Rift
    Wild Rift
Nova Esports are the first-ever Wild Rift world champions. (Photo: Riot Games)
Nova Esports are the first-ever Wild Rift world champions. (Photo: Riot Games)

Chinese juggernauts Nova Esports have become the first-ever League of Legends: Wild Rift world champions after they soundly swept fellow Chinese squad J Team, 4-0, in the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship best-of-seven grand finals on Saturday (9 July).

Nova Esports came in as the third seed of China’s Wild Rift League (WRL), and faced challenges even before the tournament, having to deal with last-minute roster changes.

Mid laner Zeng "GuoGuo" Junli was unable to play due to visa issues, causing substitute Baron laner Wei “Nian” Haojin to take his place while Wu "ScarL" Weixin joined the team as a new substitute.

Nova had an impressive start to the competition despite the challenges they faced, winning all of their matches in Group A at the Play-Ins en route to securing a spot in the Group Stage.

They went on to win the top spot in Group A after a perfect performance. Nova secured their spot in the Knockout Stage with a 2-0 win over T1 in the group's opening match and a 2-0 win over Team Flash in the Winner's Match.

Nova then faced Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) top seed Rolster Y in the Knockout Stage quarterfinals, taking the series 3-1.

They then went on to upset WRL first seed FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) in the semis in another 3-1 series to punch their ticket to the grand finals.

J Team, on the other hand, were not originally supposed to be in Icons. The team were only brought in to replace Oh My God (OMG), who pulled out before the tournament began due to visa concerns.

Despite this, J Team showed they were deserving of their spot in Icons, as they lost just one game throughout their entire run in the Play-ins and Group Stage to qualify for the Knockout Stage.

In the knockout stage, J Team beat Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia (WCS) second seed Flash Wolves, 3-1, to advance to the semifinals. They then eliminated WCS first seed Team Flash in a 3-0 sweep to face Nova Esports in the grand finals.

Here's how the grand finals showdown between Nova Esports and J Team went down:

Nova could not contain their joy after winning the Finals (Photo: Riot Games)
Nova could not contain their joy after winning the Finals (Photo: Riot Games)

In the first game of the finals, J Team started strong with control over the map, taking a gold lead after Luo "Berry" Junyao drew first blood. Nova struggled in the early game as they couldn't manage to protect most of the map objectives.

However, as the game continued, Nova’s late game Jax pick for An "Long" Xulong continued to scale. A messy teamfight for the Elder Drake then ensued, with Nova's Zhang "Y1ze" Yize returning to base and teleporting back to assist Long and Tang "Yami" Zhiqang in cleaning up and driving away J Team from the Elder Dragon.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.

After taking the Elder Drake, Nova dove through J Team’s turrets and run rampant across the bottom and mid lanes. And after a 21-minute encounter and a 13-8 kill lead, Nova destroyed J Team’s base to take their first win of the finals.

In game two, the action started early in the mid lane, which led to Nova taking first blood and a second kill against J Team.

Nova continued to gain a gold lead in the early game with Long’s Ekko rotating through the map effectively, executing ganks and protecting teammates in the side lanes. However, J Team found a pick on three Nova players in the bot lane to erase their gold lead.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.

After Nova took a Dragon, J Team found an opportunity to take control of the map after a massive Shockwave from Pan "pan" Shaohuang's Orianna pick. That allowed J Team to take the Baron and a mid turret off Nova, helping them build momentum.

However, Nova were able to take back their lead across the map as Long found crucial kills.

After taking down pan’s Orianna in the mid lane, Nova continued to burst down the rest of J team’s champions to allow them to take the Elder Dragon and the second Baron.

And after 23 minutes of action, Nova demolished J Team’s Nexus and won game two with a 7-5 kill lead.

Nova easily snowballed their lead in game three, stomping J Team at every opportunity. J Team tried to fight back by taking kills here and there, but they were unable to find anything effective to counter Nova.

And in just 18 minutes, Nova dove into J Team's fountain and won game three with a 28-13 kill lead, giving them a commanding 3-0 series lead.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.

With their backs against the wall, J Team tried to gain an early game lead, with Nong “Cherry” Dingji trying to Invade Nova’s jungle.

A teamfight at the river ensued, with J Team taking the upper hand after winning two scuttle crabs. However, Nova’s Nian was able to take first blood against pan.

J Team then tried to keep control of vision on the river. In a fight for the first Dragon, Nova found the upper hand, with Long killing more J Team champions and taking his 100th kill of the tournament.

Nova Esports rode the momentum from their 21-7 kill lead and marched down J Team’s base to destroy their Nexus at the 17-minute mark to win the first-ever Wild Rift Icons Global Championship title and the US$640,000 grand prize.

Nova still looking to improve

Long was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, notably securing more than 100 kills throughout Nova's run to the Icons championship.

Long said in the post-match interview that Nova's victory has proven that he is the best Wild Rift jungler in the entire world. However, the played said he still hopes to "continue to grow and improve further".

Nian, who had to get used to the mid lane after Nova's roster issues prior to Icons, said he initially thought he would have a hard time in the new role, but credited his team's support to helping him do well.

When asked about what championship skins they would choose, Long easily chose Lee Sin, while Y1ze's choice would either be Camille or Riven.

Meanwhile, Nian said that he wants to get a Yasuo championship skin, since that champion is his favourite, or Lucian. Ma “Remake” Zhengyue is hoping for Senna to get the championship skin. Finally, self-admitted "cat-lover" and the owner of many cats, Yami, said his pick would be (unsurprisingly) Yuumi.

Jungle Diff: Long was named MVP of the tournament. He also had marked his 100th kill of the tournament at the Finals. (Photo: Riot Games)
Jungle Diff: Long was named MVP of the tournament. He also had marked his 100th kill of the tournament at the Finals. (Photo: Riot Games)

Meanwhile, J Team bow out of Icons in second place and US$320,000 in consolation.

Being a team that wasn’t even supposed to compete in Icons, this was no easy feat and has shown how much they’ve grown throughout the tournament.

In the post-match interview, J Team's jungler Cherry mentioned that while he was happy that their team was able to compete at Icons, he was "still kind of upset [about losing the finals]", given the long journey the team needed to take to reach it.

Mid laner pan, too, admitted in the interview that despite changing up the drafts, in retrospect he realised that he couldn't find a way to defeat Nova Esports.

Nova Esports Roster

Nova Esports takes home US$640,000 for winning the first-ever Wild Rift Icons Global Championship. (Photo: Riot Games)
Nova Esports takes home US$640,000 for winning the first-ever Wild Rift Icons Global Championship. (Photo: Riot Games)

  • Zhang “Y1ze” Yize (Baron)

  • An “Long” Xulong (Jungle)

  • Wei “Nian” Haojin (Mid – Substitute, originally Baron)

  • Ma “Remake” Zhengyue (Dragon)

  • Tang “Yami” Zhiqang (Support)

J Team Roster

J Team was not even supposed to be at the Icons, yet they finish second, surpassing FPX, Team Flash and many other great teams. (Photo: Riot Games)
J Team was not even supposed to be at the Icons, yet they finish second, surpassing FPX, Team Flash and many other great teams. (Photo: Riot Games)

  • He “Dawn128” Xiaolong (Baron)

  • Nong “Cherry” Dingji (Jungle)

  • Pan “pan” Shaohuang (Mid)

  • Luo “Berry” Junyao (Dragon)

  • Jin “dy” Chaoyi (Support)

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Filipino Nobel peace prize winner Maria Ressa loses appeal against conviction for cyber libel

    ‘The decision weakens the ability of journalists to hold power to account’

  • Flash floods kill eight at Indian Kashmir pilgrimage site

    Eight people died and several were missing Friday after flash floods triggered by a sudden cloudburst struck a camp near a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir.

  • Sri Lanka protesters set prime minister's home alight, president flees

    Sri Lankan protesters set the prime minister's private home on fire, hours after chasing the president from his residence, as months of frustration over an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people massed in the capital Colombo through the morning to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for months of crippling food and fuel shortages. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool. Others were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's underwear. Shortly beforehand, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed. "The president was escorted to safety," a top defence source told AFP on condition of anonymity. "He is still the president, he is being protected by the navy." He said the president had boarded a naval craft at the Colombo port, which later moved to the southern waters of the island. The colonial-era mansion he left is one of Sri Lanka's key symbols of state power, and officials said Rajapaksa's departure raised questions as to whether he intended to remain in office. Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters. Security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowds that had mobbed Colombo's administrative district. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government. But that failed to placate protesters, who stormed the premier's private residence and set it alight after night fell. Footage shared on social media showed a crowd cheering the blaze, which broke out shortly after a security detachment guarding Wickremesinghe attacked several journalists outside the home. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far, and police said Wickremesinghe and his family were away at the time. Earlier, a spokeswoman for Colombo's main hospital said three people were being treated for gunshot wounds, along with 36 others suffering breathing difficulties after being caught up in tear gas barrages. - 'Not a deterrent' - Sri Lanka has suffered through months of shortages of basic goods, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import necessities. The government has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. Thousands of people had poured into the capital for Saturday's demonstration, the latest outbreak of unrest sparked by the crisis. Police had withdrawn a curfew issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said. "The curfew was not a deterrent. In fact, it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," the defence official said. Sri Lanka has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, and people unable to travel to the capital held protests in other cities across the island. Demonstrators had already maintained a months-long protest camp outside Rajapaksa's seafront office demanding his resignation. The camp was the scene of clashes in May when a gang of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked peaceful protesters gathered there. Nine people were killed and hundreds were wounded after the violence sparked reprisals against pro-government mobs and arson attacks on the homes of lawmakers. - Cricket goes on - The unrest comes at the tail end of Australia's ongoing cricket tour of Sri Lanka, with Pakistan's squad also on the island for their upcoming series. Cricket officials said there were no plans to change their schedules, adding that the sport was unaffected by the political turmoil. "The Australian Test is coming to an end and we are due to start the Pakistan series," a cricket board official told AFP. "There is no opposition to having the games. In fact, fans are supportive and we have no reason to reschedule." aj/gle/sst

  • Sri Lanka protesters set prime minister's home alight, president flees

    Sri Lankan protesters set the prime minister's private home on fire, hours after chasing the president from his residence, as months of frustration over an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people massed in the capital Colombo through the morning to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for months of crippling food and fuel shortages. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool. Others were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's underwear. Shortly beforehand, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed. "The president was escorted to safety," a top defence source told AFP on condition of anonymity. "He is still the president, he is being protected by the navy." He said the president had boarded a naval craft at the Colombo port, which later moved to the southern waters of the island. The colonial-era mansion he left is one of Sri Lanka's key symbols of state power, and officials said Rajapaksa's departure raised questions as to whether he intended to remain in office. Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters. Security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowds that had mobbed Colombo's administrative district. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government. But that failed to placate protesters, who stormed the premier's private residence and set it alight after night fell. Footage shared on social media showed a crowd cheering the blaze, which broke out shortly after a security detachment guarding Wickremesinghe attacked several journalists outside the home. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far, and police said Wickremesinghe and his family were away at the time. Earlier, a spokeswoman for Colombo's main hospital said three people were being treated for gunshot wounds, along with 36 others suffering breathing difficulties after being caught up in tear gas barrages. - 'Not a deterrent' - Sri Lanka has suffered through months of shortages of basic goods, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import necessities. The government has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. Thousands of people had poured into the capital for Saturday's demonstration, the latest outbreak of unrest sparked by the crisis. Police had withdrawn a curfew issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said. "The curfew was not a deterrent. In fact, it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," the defence official said. Sri Lanka has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, and people unable to travel to the capital held protests in other cities across the island. Demonstrators had already maintained a months-long protest camp outside Rajapaksa's seafront office demanding his resignation. The camp was the scene of clashes in May when a gang of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked peaceful protesters gathered there. Nine people were killed and hundreds were wounded after the violence sparked reprisals against pro-government mobs and arson attacks on the homes of lawmakers. - Cricket goes on - The unrest comes at the tail end of Australia's ongoing cricket tour of Sri Lanka, with Pakistan's squad also on the island for their upcoming series. Cricket officials said there were no plans to change their schedules, adding that the sport was unaffected by the political turmoil. "The Australian Test is coming to an end and we are due to start the Pakistan series," a cricket board official told AFP. "There is no opposition to having the games. In fact, fans are supportive and we have no reason to reschedule." aj/gle/sst

  • Shinzo Abe - latest: Former prime minister ‘never regained vitals’ after being shot

    Former PM was airlifted to hospital after campaign trail shooting, but was not breathing and his heart had stopped

  • Singapore hosts the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup basketball tournament

    Singapore is hosting the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup basketball tournament from 6 to 10 July at Marina Bay Sands. With the city-state sending both men's and women's teams for the competition, Yahoo News Singapore finds out from the players how different it is to train for and compete in 3x3 basketball.

  • Prominent Egyptian activist marks 100 days of hunger strike

    Supporters of prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who on Sunday will mark 100 days on a hunger strike, are calling on Washington to help secure his release, a statement said.

  • Sri Lanka protests reach cricket fences at Galle Test

    Australia's cricket tour of Sri Lanka was meant to help distract from the island nation's economic misery, but on Saturday the unrest sweeping the country came within shouting distance of the pitch.

  • Angola's authoritarian ex-president dos Santos dies in Spain

    Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years, died on Friday at a hospital in Barcelona after suffering cardiac arrest, the government said. He was 79.

  • Shinzo Abe - latest: Former prime minister dies after being shot, Japanese media says

    A suspect has been arrested and a weapon recovered from the scene

  • Renovate the Casbah: Efforts speed up to restore historic Algiers district

    A UNESCO-listed rabbit warren of 16th-century battlements and Ottoman palaces, the Casbah of the Algerian capital is falling into disrepair, but efforts to save it have been accelerating.

  • Sri Lanka crisis escalates as PM resigns and protesters storm presidential palace: What we know

    The island nation is facing its worst political and economic crises in more than 70 years

  • Thousands 'stone the devil' as packed hajj winds down

    Thousands of Muslim pilgrims cast pebbles in the "stoning of the devil" ritual marking the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday Saturday, as a hajj pilgrimage that drew 900,000 visitors began winding down.

  • Karunaratne, Kusal power Sri Lanka reply in second Test

    Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit gritty half-centuries on Saturday to lead a strong Sri Lankan reply on day two of the second Test against Australia.

  • Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

    Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his resignation on Saturday, hours after a crowd of angry protesters chased him from his residence, as months of frustration brought on by an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over.

  • Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

    Indonesian farmer Okky Pratama usually sells dozens of cattle for Eid al-Adha, making his biggest earnings around the Islamic day of sacrifice, but this year he has sold just five.

  • Madrassas revive 'Golden Age' in Morocco's Fez

    In the narrow streets of Fez's Old City, Morocco's first capital, centuries-old places of learning are being revived to promote moderation in Islam, as their founders originally intended.

  • Cameroon's mushroom growers looking beyond the kitchen

    Grilled on skewers, dried or used in hair oil: farmers at Bafoussam in western Cameroon are seeking to take the lowly mushroom, grown on agricultural waste, beyond the kitchen.

  • Chaos after four people stabbed in bloody knife attack in Shanghai hospital

    Second stabbing incident in a week since Covid lockdown was lifted

  • 'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

    Nick Kyrgios forgot how important family was as his life spiralled into chaos, but sibling Christos told Australian media Sunday he has finally "got my baby brother back".