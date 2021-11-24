Novavax applies to Singapore's HSA for approval to use its COVID vaccine

(Getty Images file photo)

SINGAPORE — American biotechnology company Novavax on Wednesday (24 November) announced that it has filed for interim authorisation with Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use of its COVID-19 vaccine under the pandemic special access route.

The submission includes clinical data from two "pivotal" Phase 3 clinical trials involving the protein-based vaccine, or NVX-CoV2373, said the company in a press release.

One trial, titled PREVENT-19, includes 30,000 participants in the US and Mexico which demonstrated 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4 per cent efficacy.

The other involved 15,000 participants in the UK that demonstrated the efficacy of 96.4 per cent against the original virus strain, 86.3 per cent against the alpha variant, or B.1.1.7, and 89.7 per cent efficacy overall.

In both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated a reassuring safety and tolerability profile, said the company.

Yahoo News Singapore has reached out to the HSA for comment.

Novavax's president and chief executive officer Stanley C Erck added that Wednesday's filing "reinforces its ongoing commitment to delivering our COVID-19 vaccine, built on a proven, well-understood vaccine platform, to help end the pandemic.

"Each additional market submission marks further progress in delivering our vaccine to the world, which we believe may help address major obstacles to global vaccination, including global distribution challenges and vaccine hesitancy," he said.

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had in late-June announced that Singapore had signed an advance purchase agreement for the Novavax vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine was projected to arrive in Singapore before the end of this year, to be included as part of the city-state's national vaccination programme – subject to supply and regulatory approval.

If so, it would be one of two non-mRNA vaccines approved for use under the national drive, alongside the CoronaVac shot developed by Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac.

The two-dose vaccine by Novavax, jointly developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus.

It is developed differently from the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – the other two vaccines used under Singapore's national vaccination drive – which deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein

Indonesia was the first to grant emergency use authorisation for the Novavax vaccine on 1 November, followed by the Philippines on 17 November.

Indonesia is slated to receive 20 million doses of the protein-based vaccine this year, according to its government.

Among those that the company has also filed for authorisation of its vaccine are the UK, European Union, Canada, Australia, India, New Zealand.

It has also completed the submission process for emergency use listing of its vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization and expects to file for US approval by end of the year.

As of Monday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population – aged 12 and above – have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or completed their full regimen.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have received two doses, 86 per cent have received at least one dose, and 24 per cent have received their booster shots.

