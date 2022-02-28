NParks senior director accepted Singapore-JB free rides, hotel stay as bribes

Money exchanging hands in an envelope. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A National Parks Board (NParks) senior director who obtained bribes in the form of free rides between Singapore and Johor Bahru from a sub-contractor was jailed for four months on Monday (28 February).

Teva Raj Palanisamy, 70, was also given a penalty of $900 to disgorge the benefits of his gratification.

Teva pleaded guilty to an amalgamated charge of graft relating to the transport services that he received from a director of Soon Sin Contracts, a provider of grass cutting services.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration for his sentencing. This concerns Teva accepting a bribe in the form of a hotel stay worth $258.42 in Macau in 2018, in order to advance the business interest of Ho Eng Huat Construction (HEHC), a provider of landscaping services.

At the time, Teva was a senior director of NParks' Municipal Landscapes Division (MLD), which manages and maintains the greenery, such as landscaping service on land under the Housing Development Board, the Singapore Land Authority, the Public Utilities Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority. Teva joined NParks in 1980 and was promoted over the years to eventually become a Senior Director of MLD.

NParks would have contracts with private companies for the services. During inspections by the division, subcontractors or contractors found to have infringed safety regulations or other requirements would be penalised.

The person who gave the bribe, Ong Eng Soon, was the Director of Soon Sin Contracts. Ong met Teva around 2015, when Soon Sin was sub-contracted by another company to maintain grass for NParks.

Ong was also a GrabHitch driver providing round trips between Singapore and Malaysia. He would charge around $150 for each trip.

Between 2018 and 2020, Teva obtained bribes in the form of free transport services from Singapore to Johor Bahru from Ong on six occasions. The intention was for Teva to issue warning letters to Soon Sin instead of penalising them over breaches.

Ong would drive Teva and his family members to Johor Bahru for events before sending them home. On one occasion, Ong also chauffeured Teva’s colleague, a director from the same division. At times, Ong would drive Teva to a law firm in Johor Bahru.

Teva knew that Ong was afraid of him due to the power and influence Teva had, owing to his position with MLD. He did not offer any payment to Ong, who also did not ask for money.

In November 2019, another contractor of NParks, HEHC experienced delays in its grass-cutting works. A HEHC employee sought to attribute the delays to manpower delays, hoping that NParks would not penalise HEHC.

Teva then suggested that HEHC get a sub-contractor to cover its work so as to avoid the termination of its contract. He suggested to have Soon Sin step in and Ong agreed to take over HEHC’s work for three months.

Teva then instructed NParks staff not to penalise HEHC on the basis that it would cause disruption to the works.

The gratification comprising the hotel stay and the transport services received by Teva was worth $1,158.42 in total.

The defence lawyer said that Teva's role at NParks was not just a job to his client but was his “family and his passion”. He had formed a close relationship with Ong and the HEHC employee in the course of their work, said the lawyer.

“He is deeply remorseful and regrets the situation he is in now,” said the lawyer.

Delving into Teva’s personal circumstances, the lawyer said that Teva’s wife died in 2016 due to cancer and his primary reason for going to Johor Bahru was to settle his wife’s probate issues. Teva is also the sole supporter of an adult daughter who resides in a home for the disabled.

“Ong had told the accused that he made regular trips to JB. So the accused asked and decided to accompany Ong to JB and at the same time attend to his personal matters. On most occasions, Ong would drop off the accused and go attend to his own affairs, before they both returned together to Singapore. Nevertheless in the circumstances of this case, the accused accepts that Ong felt obligated to the accused,” said the lawyer.

