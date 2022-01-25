NTU staff accused of trying to procure underage sex, possessing child-abuse pics

The Singapore State Courts. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A man was charged on Tuesday (25 January) of sexual offences against children, including allegedly offering money for 12-year-old girls to have sex with him.

American Jason Scott Herrin, 47, is also accused of telling a person to find a “kid” for him at a high price, as well as of possessing 90 photos depicting child abuse.

He is listed as a staff scientist at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Facility for Analysis, Characterisation, Testing and Simulation.

When contacted by Yahoo News Singapore, a NTU spokesperson said, "All members of the university community are expected to uphold the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct and to abide by the law at all times.

"The research staff has been suspended and barred from coming to campus, pending the outcome of the court proceedings. The university will undertake internal disciplinary action after sentencing by the court, in accordance with our policies and procedures.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while the case is before the court."

Faces four charges, to return to court on 22 Feb

Herrin faces four charges. He is said to have communicated with another person for the purpose of obtaining the sexual services of individuals under 18, by sending a text message stating that he wanted to offer 12-year-old girls 4 million rupiah (S$374) to have sex with him. The communication was allegedly made on 14 November 2019.

On 18 February 2020, Herrin allegedly communicated with another person for the the same reason, by sending a text message asking the person to “find a kid” for him for “a high price”, with the intention of procuring sexual services from the child.

Herrin is also said to have possessed 31 obscene video files and 90 photographs allegedly showing child abuse, in a condominium near the Bukit Panjang area, on 17 August 2020.

He will return to court on 22 February for a further mention.

If convicted of communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a minor, Herrin may be jailed up to two years and/or fined.

If convicted of possessing an obscene film, he may be fined $1,000 for each film, up to a maximum of $40,000, or jailed up to a year, or both.

If convicted of possessing child abuse material, he may be jailed up to five years, and fined or caned.

