NTUC FairPrice discount schemes for seniors, low-income families extended till end-2022

SINGAPORE — Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice announced on Tuesday (28 December) that its discount schemes for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members as well as Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue cardholders will be extended for another year to 31 December 2022.

The extension is estimated to help these eligible customers save over $11 million next year. FairPrice added that the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors discount schemes are estimated to cost the chain more than $10 million, while the CHAS Blue discount scheme - introduced in July - is projected to cost more than $730,000.

FairPrice offers four initiatives to help seniors and low-income families when shopping at its outlets:

To enjoy the discounts, eligible customers need to present either their Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation or CHAS Blue card at the cashier or self check-out counters. These discounts are valid for purchases of up to $200 per transaction per day.

FairPrice is also extending its Pioneer Generation Proxy initiative until 30 June next year. This initiative ​is meant to encourage seniors to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it enables their family members to use their Pioneer Generation member cards to enjoy savings while running their grocery errands.

To enjoy the discounts, the family members can present the member cards of their kin at all FairPrice outlets on Mondays and Wednesdays.

