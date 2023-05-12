Starting 13 May, 'Eco Farm Fresh Eggs' from Indonesia will be available at 64 FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets across Singapore. A pack of 10 eggs will cost S$3.40 and will be introduced to more stores gradually. (PHOTO: FairPrice Group)

SINGAPORE — Singapore supermarket chain FairPrice Group has announced that it has secured a new source of eggs from Indonesia.

The "Eco Farm Fresh Eggs" from Indonesia will cost $3.40 for a packet of 10, and will be available across 64 FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets starting on Saturday (13 May).

FairPrice said in a media release on Friday that it will be "the first supermarket retailer in Singapore to offer eggs from Indonesia", with the latest addition bringing its sourcing to 11 countries and over 60 egg products across various brands.

As recently as February, it started selling imported farm fresh eggs from Brunei.

Its chief procurement officer Tng Ah Yiam said that adding a new source of eggs from Indonesia is part of FairPrice's ongoing strategy to enhance food security and resilience, as well as protect customers from supply and price fluctuations.

"Despite sustained and prolonged inflationary pressures, we continue to diversify our protein sources. This supports our commitment to moderate the cost of living for all," he said.

Increased cost, volatile market, supply disruptions

FairPrice noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine caused prices of eggs to increase last year, due to the increased cost of chicken feed, logistics, manpower shortages, and volatile market conditions.

"The situation was further aggravated by supply disruptions in local farms caused by Newcastle disease, which caused a temporary drop in egg production," it added.

According to FairPrice, the supermarket chain temporarily absorbed the increase in cost by offering a special discount for its housebrand Pasar Fresh eggs.

It also emphasised that its move to diversify its food supply sources is crucial to ensuring Singapore's food security, as the country imports the bulk of its food supply.

